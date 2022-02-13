Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Australia Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Vs Sri Lanka At Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 13 February, 2022

13 February, 2022
Starts 13:40 (IST)
Match Ended
Australia

Australia

164/6 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

164/8 (20.0 ov)

Australia tied with Sri Lanka (Australia win Super Over by 2 wickets)

Australia Sri Lanka
164/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.2 164/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.2

Match Ended

Australia tied with Sri Lanka (Australia win Super Over by 2 wickets)

Dushmantha Chameera - 4

Maheesh Theekshana - 6

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Dushmantha Chameera not out 4 1 1 0
Maheesh Theekshana not out 6 2 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Josh Hazlewood 4 0 22 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 153/8 (19.3)

11 (11) R/R: 22

Pathum Nissanka 73(53) S.R (137.73)

c Pat Cummins b Marcus Stoinis

Highlights, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I in Sydney, Full Cricket Score: Hosts lead series 2-0 with Super Over win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 13th, 2022
  • 17:49:04 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

1st T20I report: Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 20 runs in its first Twenty20 match since capturing the T20 World Cup last November in the United Arab Emirates.

Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka, left, attempts to field a ball while playing against Australia during their T20 cricket match in Sydney, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka, left, attempts to field a ball while playing against Australia during their T20 cricket match in Sydney, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

Sri Lanka finished with 122 runs for eight wickets on Friday after Australia scored 149-9 after Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and sent the home side in to bat.

Sri Lanka's required run total was adjusted under the Duckworth-Lewis system due to a short rain delay that reduced the visitors' overs to 19.

Josh Hazlewood led Australia with four wickets for 12 runs in his four overs while Adam Zampa took 3-18.

The teams play again on Sunday at the SCG in the second game of the five-match series.

“It was an unbelievable performance from our bowlers," Aaron Finch said.

Sri Lanka has not beaten Australia in T20 cricket since 2017.

(with inputs from AP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 13, 2022 17:49:04 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Uncapped Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara tests positive for COVID ahead of Australia tour
First Cricket News

Uncapped Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara tests positive for COVID ahead of Australia tour

The 27-year-old was a part of the 20-member Sri Lanka Squad to tour Australia for a five-match T20 International Series between 11 to 20 February.

Highlights, Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I at Sydney, Full Cricket Score: Aussies win by 20 runs (DLS method)
First Cricket News

Highlights, Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I at Sydney, Full Cricket Score: Aussies win by 20 runs (DLS method)

Catch LIVE scores and updates from Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I on our blog here.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Josh Hazlewood takes four as Aussies win by 20 runs in opening T20I
First Cricket News

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Josh Hazlewood takes four as Aussies win by 20 runs in opening T20I

Josh Hazlewood took 4-12 on his return from a long injury layoff as Australia began the post-Justin Langer era with a comfortable 20-run victory.