  • Highlights, Australia vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2023 Final, Full Cricket Score: Australia win sixth T20 world title

Australia Women vs South Africa Women, T20 World Cup 2023 Final Highlights: Australia (156/6) defeat South Africa (137/6) by 19 runs to complete a second hat-trick of T20 World Cup titles!

Australia vs South Africa, LIVE Score: South Africa captain Sune Luus with her Australian counterpart Meg Lanning. Image credit: Twitter/@T20WorldCup

Australia Women Vs South Africa Women At Newlands, Cape Town, 26 February, 2023

26 February, 2023
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Australia Women

Australia Women

156/6 (20.0 ov)

Final
South Africa Women

South Africa Women

137/6 (20.0 ov)

Australia Women beat South Africa Women by 19 runs

Live Blog
22:22 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the 2023 T20 World Cup final, with Australia ultimately emerging triumphant yet again to complete a second hat-trick of T20 World Cup titles and take their count to six, making winning appear a mundane, everyday task with their remarkable consistency and never-say-die attitude. The Sune Luus-led Proteas, too, deserve to hold their heads high for achieving what no South African team had ever done before and giving Meg Lanning's side a spirited fight before eventually going down by 19 runs.

With that, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all a good night!

22:05 (IST)

Australia vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score

Meg Lanning, Australia captain: It's a pretty special effort from the group. Super proud. We felt like it was a good score. To put South Africa under pressure, I thought the powerplay went well. It's about enjoying the opportunity. We knew it was going to be an amazing atmosphere, which it was. Thoroughly enjoyed it, to go out and see what this beautiful country has to offer. Nice to finish off with a win here. It's a special group, not just the players but the support staff who also work so hard.

22:02 (IST)

Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score

Sune Luus, South Africa captain: It’s been absolutely amazing, to play at a home ground with so many watching. Thank you Newlands and every single supporter. It has been amazing. I think obviously at the halfway stage we were confident. They have a brilliant bowling attack as well. It’s very exciting for the coming months. I know there are so many girls who want to pick up a bat or a ball. Firstly, you are very annoying, but congratulations to you all! You showed your class again today. So well deserved! Just to keep on growing, we’ve set the platform today. We can’t go backwards.

21:51 (IST)

Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score

Beth Mooney is the Player of the Match for her unbeaten 74!

BM: Incredible being in South Africa and playing in front of a crowd like this one was special. I am glad I can fake it. I was not calm and the crowd was impressive and not many cheering for us. I walked off thinking we hadn't gotten on the board. Never judge a wicket till both the teams had batted and we did well.

21:48 (IST)

South Africa vs Australia LIVE Score

Ashleigh Gardner is the Player of the Tournament!

AG: I guess we've been longing for this moment since the last World Cup. We weren't in a winning position for a lot of time, but we scrapped and fought through. My role within the team is try and change the game with whatever I can do. What I'm most excited for is that we are World Cup champions.

21:45 (IST)

How special have the Proteas been in this tournament!

21:43 (IST)

Summing it up
 

21:36 (IST)

Australia vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score

After 20 overs,South Africa Women 137/6 ( Nadine de Klerk 8 , Sinalo Jafta (W) 9)

AUSTRALIA WIN BY 19 RUNS TO COLLECT THEIR SIXTH T20 WORLD TITLE! And with this victory, they also complete a second hat-trick of T20 world titles!

The South Africans did put up an admirable fightback in the middle overs through the Wolvaardt-Tryon partnership, but ended up losing wickets in a heap in the business end to eventually fall short!
 

21:27 (IST)
wkt

Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score

OUT! Superb piece of fielding by Ellyse Perry in the deep and with that, Anneke Bosch is run out for 1! Australia inch closer to their sixth T20 world title! SA 122/6; need 35 off 12

Bosch run out (Perry/Healy) 1(2)

21:25 (IST)
wkt

Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score

OUT! And just like that, Australia get another wicket with Jonassen breaching Tryon's defence and rattling her leg stump! And with that, South Africa's hopes are now as good as over! SA 121/5; need 36 off 15

Tryon b Jonassen 25(23)

18:04 (IST)

Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score

TOSS: Australia win the toss, and captain Meg Lanning opts to bat

Australia vs South Africa preview: South Africa’s women cricketers will go where none of their male counterparts have gone when they contest their very first World Cup final at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

The hosts reached the final of the women’s T20 World Cup with a thrilling six-run win over England but now they will be up against Australia, a team of proven World Cup winners, who have won five of the previous six T20 finals.

The Aussies also had a tight semi-final when they edged past India by just five runs but they are loaded with experience which their captain Meg Lanning believes will help them in the pressure moments.

“Having been in pressure situations before helps a lot,” said Lanning on Saturday.

“We’re not going to be the team that everyone’s cheering for.

“We’re expecting South Africa to come out to play to their full strength and they’re riding a wave of emotion as well.

“I expect an incredible atmosphere and an incredible game at an amazing venue. It’s a World Cup final and there’s nowhere to hide.”

Lanning said there would be pressure on both teams.

“It comes down to holding your nerve under pressure,” she said.

Following South Africa’s dramatic upset of England in Friday’s semi-final, there were queues outside the ground on Saturday as new-found followers of the women’s game sought to buy tickets.

That win was accompanied by scenes of unbridled joy as 7500 spectators inside the ground cheered them on.

Sunday’s crowd is expected to be considerably bigger with the game marking a watershed moment at an iconic venue that hosted its first men’s Test match in 1889.

No South African team, men or women, had previously gone beyond the semi-finals of either a 50-overs or T20 World Cup.

“We’ve always known we had the ability to get to a final, I think it was just to get through that semi-final,” said South African captain Sune Luus.

‘The Best v The Best’

While Australia stormed through the group stages before being pushed all the way by India in the semi-finals, South Africa lost two of their first three games.

They looked anything but championship contenders when they lost the tournament opening match against Sri Lanka and they went down by six wickets in a group match against Australia in Gqeberha.

“We were 20, 30, 40 runs short in that game,” said Luus.

“We know they (Australia) have a very strong batting line-up and they bat extremely deep.

“Whether we bat first or second we know we have to put up a good fight. We know they’re going to keep fighting. We saw that in their semi-final against India.”

Luus said South Africa had a strong pace bowling attack and she expected an “even contest” between her bowlers and the Australia batters.

“It’s going to be the best in the world against the best in the world.”

Luus, 27, said the discussion before the semi-final had been on how to handle the big occasion.

“Everybody was hyped up and excited but we said before the game that the team that is the calmest is going to get over the finish line. I think tomorrow is going to be no different.”

Tazmin Brits, 32, who until the retirement of big-hitting Lizelle Lee last year was not an automatic choice for the team, made herself a national heroine by hitting top score of 68 and holding four catches in a remarkable display of big-match temperament.

She found herself on the front and back pages of Saturday’s newspapers.

“She’s got a lot of self-belief. It’s been years of hard work that finally came together,” said coach Hilton Moreeng.

Probable teams:

South Africa: Sune Luus (captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wkt), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy (wkt), Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: February 26, 2023 22:22:40 IST

