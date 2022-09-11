Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Highlights, Australia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Cairns, Full cricket score: Aussies complete 3-0 series sweep

Cricket

Australia Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (odi)

Australia Vs New Zealand At Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns, 11 September, 2022

11 September, 2022
Starts 09:50 (IST)
Match Ended
Australia

Australia

267/5 (50.0 ov)

3rd ODI
New Zealand

New Zealand

242/10 (49.5 ov)

Australia beat New Zealand by 25 runs

Australia New Zealand
267/5 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.34 242/10 (49.5 ov) - R/R 4.86

Match Ended

Australia beat New Zealand by 25 runs

Tim Southee - 0

Trent Boult - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Tim Southee not out 8 9 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mitchell Starc 9.5 0 60 3
Josh Hazlewood 10 0 51 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 242/10 (49.5)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Trent Boult 0(1) S.R (0)

c Marnus Labuschagne b Mitchell Starc

Highlights, Australia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Cairns, Full cricket score: Aussies complete 3-0 series sweep

Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Follow the full scorecard and the ball-by-ball commentary on the third and final ODI between the two Trans-Tasman rivals at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns.

Highlights, Australia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Cairns, Full cricket score: Aussies complete 3-0 series sweep

Australia skipper Aaron Finch is set to make his final ODI appearance in the third and final game against New Zealand. AFP

Toss report: New Zealand won the toss and opted to field in the third and final One-Day International against Australia in Cairns on Sunday.

The Black Caps will be playing for pride in the third and final game of their tour of Australia, having already surrendered the series following back-to-back defeats in the first two games. They were bundled out for a meagre 82 while chasing 196 to win in the second game to allow the hosts to clinch the series with a game to spare.

Moreover, the match will be a special one for the hosts given it’s skipper Aaron Finch’s final appearance in the ODI format. Finch, who had put himself under immense pressure with a lean run in the recent past, will be playing his 146th and final ODI for Australia.

Australia made two changes, bringing in Josh Inglis as Finch’s opening partner in David Warner’s absence and Cameron Green in place of Marcus Stoinis. The Kiwis, on the other hand, made three changes — Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson in place of Matt Henry, Martin Guptill and Doug Bracewell.

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II was also on display on the giant screen at Cazaly’s Stadium in honour of the late British monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September.

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Updated Date: September 11, 2022 18:01:03 IST

Tags:

