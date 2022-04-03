Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Highlights, Australia vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 Final Full Cricket Score: Australia win seventh world title with 71-run victory

Australia Women Vs England Women At Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 03 April, 2022

03 April, 2022
Starts 06:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Final
Australia Women beat England Women by 71 runs

Live Blog
Highlights, Australia vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 Final Full Cricket Score: Australia win seventh world title with 71-run victory

Highlights, Australia vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 Final Full Cricket Score: Australia win seventh world title with 71-run victory

14:07 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup, with Australia ultimately triumphing over England in a one-sided final in Christchurch to lift the prestigious trophy for a seventh time. Lanning's side had been on a dominant run for the past five years and bulldozed their way to victory throughout the tournament. England, meanwhile, can pat themselves on the back for making it all the way to the final after facing elimination with three consecutive defeats at one point. Credit also lies with South Africa and West Indies who managed to reach the last four at the expensive of the more fancied teams such as hosts New Zealand and India.

Hope you enjoyed our coverage of the 12th edition of the tournament. This is Amit signing off, wishing you all a happy Sunday ahead.

13:58 (IST)

Meg Lanning: I think we’ve been extremely consistent over a long period of time. It’s been a long time coming. To come out and perform so well throughout the tournament is special, and I thought we deserved victory today. We knew we had to have a number of different people contributing. Great to see some young players come in and start performing straight away. Off the field we’ve had some great support from our coaching staff as well. (On Healy's 170) To do it in a World Cup final, I’m probably not surprised as well. Some of the shots she was playing were ridiculous. (Was she nervous?) I was the whole way through, especially with Nat Sciver at the crease. Was a special knock. (On depth) It's important to have some depth in the team, can't rely on just one or two individuals, especially with injuries also coming in every now and then. Hasn't been easy, there's been ups and downs. Nice to get to the end of this little block. Thank you Heather and England for a fantastic contest today.

13:51 (IST)

Heather Knight: I think it was probably a 50-50 decision at the toss. Credit to Australia. It was a remarkable, not really a pleasure to watch but one of the best I’ve ever seen live. If we had restricted them to 300, we could’ve chased it down. It was remarkable, unbelievable from Nat. It was unfortunate we couldn’t get someone to stay with her and get a big partnership, something Australia do quite well. Superb proud of the group how we managed to turn things around, the fact that we’ve shown character and resilience. Some of the tournament have been outstanding in the tournament, special mention to Sophie Ecclestone. They can certainly be proud of themselves.

13:47 (IST)

Alyssa Healy is the Player of the Match for her 170 as well as the Player of the Tournament for her 500+ runs.

Healy: 32, have seen it all. Our team sets out to win events like these, and you want to contribute. Grateful for the opportunity. You probably couldn’t ask for anything more. Really proud of our batting unit. I think we’ve done some amazing things this tournament. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I could do anything like that. We knew the first 10 was going to be the most challenging part of the game and you knew you had two world-class bowlers swinging the ball. I don’t think I should receive this award, only turned up in the last two games. Rach (Rachael Haynes) did the bulk of the work (throughout the tournament).

13:43 (IST)

What a tournament it turned out to be in the end
 

13:43 (IST)

What a glorious run it has been since the semi-final exit at the hands of India five years ago

13:42 (IST)

How times change

13:42 (IST)

There was absolutely no stopping the Aussies tonight. Though they got off to a cautious start in the powerplay, openers Healy and Haynes laid the foundation for a massive first innings total with a 160-run stand, and Healy teed off after Haynes departed as she smashed her way to the highest score in an ICC World Cup final — men or women. England needed a similar response from their top-order if they were to chase down 357, and though Sciver dished out a batting masterclass on the big occasion, she barely got support at the other end with the second-highest score being Tammy Beaumont's 27. Had it not been for Sciver, England might have well and truly folded for less than 200 tonight, which would've been even more humiliating.

Australia have been enjoying a golden run since their semi-final exit from the World Cup five years ago, and breezed through the league stage unbeaten before thrashing West Indies and England in the semi-final and final respectively. Deserved winners? One might think so...

06:15 (IST)

Teams:

Australia: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

England: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole
06:05 (IST)

TOSS: England win the toss, and opt to bowl in the World Cup final!

Australia vs England, Women's World Cup-2022 Final Live Updates: Ash Gardner’s introduced in the attack and the offie’s off to an expensive start with 10 coming off her first over, including a boundary to Sciver in the first delivery off a reverse sweep.

Preview: Relentless Australia will be out to underline their credentials as one of game's greatest sides against a battle-hardened England unit that will also seek greatness in a blockbuster ICC Women's World Cup final here on Sunday.

Both England and Australia have been marching towards the big day in their own way.

Heather Knight and Meg Lanning pose with the World Cup. Twitter/@ICC

Heather Knight and Meg Lanning pose with the World Cup. Twitter/@ICC

Defending champions England have been emboldened by an incredible turnaround that saw them prevail in five must-win games after losing their first three matches of the tournament.

While the Australians, gunning for a record seventh world title, have been on a roll extending their winning streak to 11 matches.

Interestingly, despite having won 10 of the previous 11 World Cups between them, England and Australia will face off in an ICC World Cup final for the first time in 34 years.

The two sides started their campaigns together almost a month ago in Hamilton and will end them together, one holding the trophy, the other looking on at the Hagley Oval.

Australia have lost only one World Cup final but it was not too far away from the setting for Sunday's finale. Back in 2000, just down the road from Christchurch at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, Australia lost the closest final the tournament has ever seen, defeated by New Zealand by just four runs.

That year, England recorded their worst-ever World Cup finish of fifth before fighting back to take the trophy from Australia in 2009.

In doing so, they would go on to have a remarkable year also claiming their first, and only, T20 World Cup as well as an Ashes victory.

It is something that Australia are hoping to match 13 years later, as they already hold the T20 trophy having secured that on home soil in 2020 before the Ashes were wrapped up with two games to spare in February, but the one-day World Cup evades them.

Vice-captain Rachael Haynes already has a winner's medal from 2013, and she is well on her way to a competition record, the opening batter sitting on 429 runs for the tournament, 27 behind Debbie Hockley of New Zealand's all-time best set in 1997.

That is not the only record that could be broken on Sunday as left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has the chance to surpass Australian Lyn Fullston, whose haul of 23 wickets in 1982 remains the mark to beat.

Ecclestone sits on 20 wickets having taken her maiden international five-wicket haul in the semi-final win against South Africa ending on six for 36, the best figures by an England bowler in a World Cup.

The left-arm spinner is emblematic of England's journey throughout the tournament in that she is peaking at exactly the right time.

The 22-year-old started with her worst-ever figures in ODI cricket with no wicket for 77 against Australia.

It highlighted just how shaky a start England had; dropped catches allowed Australia to put on 310 for three in the opening game before more fielding woes gave the West Indies a famous win.

South Africa defeated England for the first time in a World Cup for 22 years to leave the defending champions reeling with three defeats from their first three games as their four remaining clashes became must-win.

And win they did, defeating India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh to book their place in the knockouts and set up a rematch of the 2017 semi-final with South Africa.

England saw off the Proteas comfortably to keep their hopes of a fifth title alive, and Ecclestone praised captain Heather Knight's leadership as she guided her side back from the brink.

Knight has the chance to create history as the first England captain to guide her side to back-to-back trophies.

Australia's star all-rounder Ellyse Perry is on track to take her place in the showpiece, having missed the team's last two matches in New Zealand with a back issue. She underwent two crunch training sessions in Christchurch ahead of the final.

When will the match start ?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Final will start at 6.30am (IST).

What's the venue?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Final will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday, 3 April.

Where can I see the match?

Tune into Star Sports for live coverage of the matches. Live online coverage will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: April 03, 2022 14:08:10 IST

Tags:

