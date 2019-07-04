West Indies captain Jason Holder: It's good to get over the line. We had a few close encounters in our campaign. The batsmen stepped up, started very well with Evin, Shai got a good platform, I backed myself to finish off well. With the ball, we didn't start as well as we would've liked but fought through.

I think consistency let us down, in all three departments. We have a lot to improve in the fielding. The bowling was superb, credit to them.

It's sad to see Chris Gayle to play his last World Cup game, want to wish him all the best, he's been a star for West Indies cricket. Also, want to say thanks to Ian Gould, who is going to stand in his last game on Saturday.