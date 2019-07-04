-
Live Updates
Highlights, Afghanistan vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Windies win by 23 runs
Date: Thursday, 04 July, 2019 23:15 IST
Venue: Headingley, Leeds
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 42 Match Result West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs
-
23:06 (IST)
Gulbadin Naib: It's was a good score. Credit to Ikram and Rahmat for the way they batted. It's a big stage so it's always difficult to chase 300+ target. But I am happy with our performance. Ikram Ali showed his potential today. Back home we have more talented players. We have learnt a lot from the World Cup. Fitness is a big issue for our team. We need to learn to perform under pressure.
-
22:58 (IST)
Shai Hope is the Man of the Match for his knock of 77
-
22:53 (IST)
West Indies beat Afghanistan to end their 2019 World Cup campaign on a winning note!
OUT! Fabian Allen takes a blinder running backwards from covers to end the West Indies' World Cup campaign on high!
West Indies (311/6) beat Afghanistan (288/10) by 23 runs.
-
22:40 (IST)
OUT! Carlos Brathwaite has his fourth wicket! Rashid Khan whacks the ball straight down the ground but Holder times his jump perfectly to take another catch at the fence. Rashid Khan c Holder b Brathwaite 9 (16b)
-
22:32 (IST)
OUT! Sheldon Cottrell makes up for the earlier drop with an excellent catch. Dawlat Zadran looks to hoick Brathwaite for a six on the on side but doesn't time it well. Cottrell runs in from long-in and takes a low catch. Dawlat Zadran c Cottrell b Brathwaite 1(2)
-
22:28 (IST)
OUT! Asghar Afghan reads the slower ball from Brathwaite and hits high in the air. Jason Holder gets underneath the ball and takes an easy catch at long-off. Asghar Afghan c Holder b Brathwaite 40(32)
-
22:12 (IST)
OUT! Samiullah Shinwari fails to pick up the slower ball and smacks the ball straight down Shimron Hetmyer's throat at deep mid-wicket. Samiullah Shinwari c Hetmyer b Roach 6 (9b)
-
21:54 (IST)
OUT! Mohammad Nabi, the hero for Afghanistan against India, looks to hit Roach over covers for a six but finds Fabian Allen at the boundary. Afghanistan collapsing after a good start. Nabi c Fabian Allen b Roach 2(6)
-
21:45 (IST)
OUT! Poor communication between Najibullah and Asghar and the left-hander is run out! Asghar played the ball towards mid-wicket. Gayle went after the ball. Asghar and Najibullah stutter while deciding to go for the second run but that's too long. Hetmyer charges in from deep mid-wicket and his throw is accurate and over the stumps. Najibullah is run out at the non-striker's end. Najibullah run out (Hetmyer) 31(38)
-
21:41 (IST)
OUT! The Universe Boss strikes! Gayle couldn't star with the bat today but has delivered with the ball. Ikram looks to sweep but can't connect with the ball and ends up being rapped on the pads. Hope appeals loudly. Gayle just turns to umpire with arms raised and laughs. Nigel Llong raises his finger. Ikram reviews unsuccessfully. Big wicket for West Indies! Ikram Ali departs after playing a beautiful knock. Ikram Ali Khil lbw b Gayle 86(93)
-
21:17 (IST)
After 30 overs,Afghanistan 155/2 ( Ikram Ali Khil (W) 74 , Najibullah Zadran 10)
Missed stumping! Najibullah takes a big stride trying to sweep Gayle but misses the ball. He is a long way out of the crease. However, Hope fails to collect the ball cleanly and stumps him without the ball in his gloves. That's a big chance wasted. Just one run off the over.
-
21:04 (IST)
OUT! Carlos Brathwaite strikes and Rahmat Shah has to depart. He tried to play across the line but got the leading edge. The ball flies to Chris Gayle at extra cover who goes down on his knees and dives forward to grab the ball. Brathwaite joins him on the grass and the duo celebrates with a series of pushups. Rahmat c Gayle b Brathwaite 62(78)
-
20:39 (IST)
FIFTY for Ikram Ali! He pulls the ball to the mid-wicket boundary to bring up his first ODI 50. This is one heck of a knock from the youngster.
-
20:33 (IST)
FIFTY for Rahmat Shah! His first of the World Cup and he has provided Afghanistan with a good platform to get their first win of the World Cup.
-
18:35 (IST)
OUT! Holder c Dawlat Zadran b Shirzad 45(34)
The slower delivery gets Afghanistan the wicket. Shorter delivery and Holder played across the line but top-edged the shot to the long leg fielder.
-
18:33 (IST)
OUT! N Pooran run out (Ikram Alikhil/Sayed Shirzad) 58 (43)
Pooran was haflway down the track after Holder failed to connect to a wide delivery. But Holder had no plans to leave the crease. Pooran was forced to run back but he was away out of the crease as the bails were removed.
-
18:24 (IST)
FIFTY! Pooran collects a triple with a shot over backward point and that takes him to his half-century
-
17:38 (IST)
OUT! Shai Hope c Rashid Khan b Nabi 77(92)
Hope has thrown it away again. There is no demon in the pitch. He could have played a big innings but he got greedy. After hitting two fours, went for another big shot. But Nabi changed the angle from coming round the wicket as the slog sweep was taken at cow corner.
-
17:23 (IST)
OUT! Hetmyer c (sub)Noor Ali b Dawlat Zadran 39(31)
Once again Hetmyer throws away his wicket after a solid start. Went to pull the short ball from Zadran but failed to keep it wide of the mid-wicket fielder as Noor Ali took a brilliant catch on his right with a dive.
-
17:00 (IST)
FIFTY! Half-century for Hope in 65 deliveries. He is back in form after a mini slump
-
16:40 (IST)
OUT! Lewis c Nabi b Rashid Khan 58(78)
Lewis wanted to up the ante and threw his bat on the delivery for a pull shot but it was fired in quickly by Rashid. And batsman failed to find the timing as Nabi took a good running catch.
-
16:23 (IST)
FIFTY! Lewis brings up his half-century in 62 deliveries. Round of applause from the crowd. He has been good today
-
15:20 (IST)
OUT! Gayle c Ikram Ali Khil b Dawlat Zadran 7(18)
The rush of blood has got better of Gayle! And there's silence all around the park. Gayle departs for seven in his final World Cup innings. Zadran pitched it wide of off and full. A tempted Gayle rocked back for a shot in front of the wicket but edged it to the keeper. Standing ovation as he walks back.
-
14:37 (IST)
Afghanistan XI: Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib(c), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
-
14:36 (IST)
West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach
-
14:33 (IST)
TOSS: Jason Holder makes the right call and West Indies will bat first against Afghanistan
-
14:29 (IST)
Pitch report: "The pitch looks white and it's a suggestion that it's a good batting pitch and it doesn't have much moisture in it. There are a few cracks which suggests some dryness. Captain winning toss will bat first. We can see some lateral movement as well," says Sanjay Manjrekar.
So West Indies and Afghanistan end their World Cup campaign. Chris Gayle also makes his final bow at the World Cup and signs off with a wicket and a diving catch. Afghanistan are the winners of the unwanted wooden spoon. West Indies can still finish at eighth if South Africa lose badly in their final match.
West Indies captain Jason Holder: It's good to get over the line. We had a few close encounters in our campaign. The batsmen stepped up, started very well with Evin, Shai got a good platform, I backed myself to finish off well. With the ball, we didn't start as well as we would've liked but fought through.
I think consistency let us down, in all three departments. We have a lot to improve in the fielding. The bowling was superb, credit to them.
It's sad to see Chris Gayle to play his last World Cup game, want to wish him all the best, he's been a star for West Indies cricket. Also, want to say thanks to Ian Gould, who is going to stand in his last game on Saturday.
West Indies started their campaign on a strong note when they bounced Pakistan out in Nottingham. However, as the tournament progressed they ran out of the gas. Even today there were plenty of flaws, but thankfully the death bowlers saved the day and helped the team register a consolation victory.
Gulbadin Naib: It's was a good score. Credit to Ikram and Rahmat for the way they batted. It's a big stage so it's always difficult to chase 300+ target. But I am happy with our performance. Ikram Ali showed his potential today. Back home we have more talented players. We have learnt a lot from the World Cup. Fitness is a big issue for our team. We need to learn to perform under pressure.
Some power-hitting by Afghanistan towards the end but unfortunately, once again they haven't been able cross the winning line. The run out of Najibullah was the turning point of this chase for me. Afghanistan end their campaign in this World Cup without registering a single victory. They have looked good in patches but against the other nine top teams in the world, I think they have been found out in this competition. But there is potential in this team for sure.
Shai Hope: It's important we got that score on the board. We knew they had some good spinners but we batted well and it gave impetus to hit in the end.
I want to play consistently more often. As a batter, it's good to score runs and finish on a high.
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs!
Chris Gayle walks off to a standing ovation from the crowd at Headingley. The Universe Boss couldn't produce a Gaylestorm with the bat but shone with the ball taking a wicket and giving away just 28 runs off six overs. Take a bow legend!
West Indies beat Afghanistan to end their 2019 World Cup campaign on a winning note!
OUT! Fabian Allen takes a blinder running backwards from covers to end the West Indies' World Cup campaign on high!
West Indies (311/6) beat Afghanistan (288/10) by 23 runs.
SIX! And now he smacks the ball over long-off for a six! To quote Bon Jovi Shirzad is going down in a blaze of glory!
FOUR! Shirzad is having fun here. Clears the infield off a full toss and the ball runs away to the cover fence.
After 49 overs,Afghanistan 278/9 ( Sayed Shirzad 15 , Mujeeb Ur Rahman 7)
Carlos Brathwaite to bowls the penultimate over and he can end the match with a five-wicket haul here. Doesn't get it and ends the day with figures of 4/63 off his nine overs. Afghanistan need 34 runs from 6 balls.
After 48 overs,Afghanistan 275/9 ( Sayed Shirzad 13 , Mujeeb Ur Rahman 6)
Oshane Thomas continues. Mujeeb whacks the ball down the ground for a four even as the fielder at mid-on out a desperate dive. Seven runs off Thomas'sixth over. Afghanistan need 37 runs off 12 balls.
FOUR! Mujeeb gets in on the act and hits the ball past the fielder at mid-on for a boundary!
After 47 overs,Afghanistan 268/9 ( Sayed Shirzad 11 , Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1)
Brathwaite has his fourth and Windies come within a wicket of winning their second match. Afghanistan need 44 runs off 18 balls.
SIX! Shirzad shows Asghar and Rashid how it's done and smashes the ball down the ground for a six!
OUT! Carlos Brathwaite has his fourth wicket! Rashid Khan whacks the ball straight down the ground but Holder times his jump perfectly to take another catch at the fence. Rashid Khan c Holder b Brathwaite 9 (16b)
After 46 overs,Afghanistan 260/8 ( Rashid Khan 9 , Sayed Shirzad 4)
Oshane Thomas comes back into the attack sees a wicket snatched off him after Pooran drops Rashid and then sees Shirzad hit him down the ground for a four. Afghanistan need 52 runs off 24 balls.
FOUR! Shirzad smashes the ball down the ground and takes out his partner Rashid Khan in the process. He murdered the ball and nearly his partner there!
DROPPED! Rashid Khan smashes the ball straight at Nicholas Pooran cover who has two goes at the ball but drops it! Oshane Thomas not at all happy.
After 45 overs,Afghanistan 255/8 ( Rashid Khan 8 , )
Brathwaite comes into the attack and strikes immediately to remove Asghar Afghan and Dawlat Zadran. This has been the story for Afghanistan throughout the World Cup. They have stayed in many matches for long periods of time but failed to close the match in the end. Afghanistan need 57 runs off 30 balls.
With Asghar departure, one must feel that Afghanistan's chances are quite bleak now. This wicket was always on the cards as the batsman had to take their chances to keep up with the asking rate, which is more than 12 now. All eyes on Rashid now.
OUT! Sheldon Cottrell makes up for the earlier drop with an excellent catch. Dawlat Zadran looks to hoick Brathwaite for a six on the on side but doesn't time it well. Cottrell runs in from long-in and takes a low catch. Dawlat Zadran c Cottrell b Brathwaite 1(2)
SIX! Rashid Khan smacks the ball and sends it sailing over Jason Holder at long-off for a six!
OUT! Asghar Afghan reads the slower ball from Brathwaite and hits high in the air. Jason Holder gets underneath the ball and takes an easy catch at long-off. Asghar Afghan c Holder b Brathwaite 40(32)
After 44 overs,Afghanistan 244/6 ( Asghar Afghan 40 , Rashid Khan 1)
Kemar Roach will bowl his final over. Three runs off it. Brilliant spell from him. Took three wickets and gave away just 37 runs off his 10 overs including two maidens. Afghanistan need 68 runs off 36 balls.
After 43 overs,Afghanistan 241/6 ( Asghar Afghan 38 , Rashid Khan 1)
Asghar Afghan is not going down without a fight. He hits Holder for back to back boundaries — one over extra cover and the other towards fine leg. And Holder drops Asghar! He hit the ball back at Holder with real venom but the Windies captain couldn't keep the ball in his hands. Afghanistan need 71 runs off 42 balls.
Afghanistan are going down here. From 189 from 1 they are now tottering at 229 for 6. Some irresponsible shots have been played by some of the experienced batters. Though, they are not out of the contest yet as Asghar is still out there and Rashid too can use the long handle.
FOUR! Holder comes around the wicket and bowls a full toss at Asghar's legs. The former skipper flicks the ball fine past short fine-leg for a second successive boundary.
FOUR! Asghar Afghan clears his front foot and smacks Jason Holder inside out towards the extra cover fence.
After 42 overs,Afghanistan 229/6 ( Asghar Afghan 28 , Rashid Khan 0)
Roach continues. He's using his slower ball very well. Asghar and Samiullah are not able to read the ball at all. Samiullah ends up dragging the ball from outside off and holes out to Hetmyer in the deep. Rashid Khan joins Asghar in the middle. Afghanistan need 83 runs off 48 balls.
OUT! Samiullah Shinwari fails to pick up the slower ball and smacks the ball straight down Shimron Hetmyer's throat at deep mid-wicket. Samiullah Shinwari c Hetmyer b Roach 6 (9b)
After 41 overs,Afghanistan 226/5 ( Asghar Afghan 26 , Samiullah Shinwari 6)
Holder comes back into the attack. Gives away just six runs. Tidy over from the skipper. Afghanistan need 86 off 54 balls.
After 40 overs,Afghanistan 220/5 ( Asghar Afghan 24 , Samiullah Shinwari 3)
Roach into his eight over. He starts with a wide slower ball which Asghar can't cut away. His second ball is also a slow one at yorker length which Asghar digs out for a single. More slower balls follow which Asghar and Samiullah hit for singles. Five runs off the over. Afghanistan need 92 off 60 balls.
After 39 overs,Afghanistan 215/5 ( Asghar Afghan 21 , Samiullah Shinwari 1)
Sheldon Cottrell continues. Asghar Afghan takes matters into his own hands. Pummels a slower delivery for a huge six and follows it up with a boundary at backward point. He dabs the fifth ball towards deep mid-wicket and hurries back for the second. 14 runs off the over.
FOUR! And Asghar follows up the six with a cut which bisects point and third man for a four.
SIX! What a mammoth hit from Asghar Afghan! He read Cottrell's slower ball well and bludgeoned it over deep mid-wicket for a six!
After 38 overs,Afghanistan 201/5 ( Asghar Afghan 8 , Samiullah Shinwari 0)
Kemar Roach is back for his second spell. He first three balls are dot balls which puts pressure on Nabi. He looks to hit Roach over covers for a six but gives an easy catch to Fabian Allen in the deep. Afghanistan going down in a heap.
OUT! Mohammad Nabi, the hero for Afghanistan against India, looks to hit Roach over covers for a six but finds Fabian Allen at the boundary. Afghanistan collapsing after a good start. Nabi c Fabian Allen b Roach 2(6)
That was uncalled for. Najib, one of their designated finishers has run himself out. Two wickets within three deliveries and the game changes. That's what the problem is for an inexperienced side like Afghanistan. In this World Cup, Afghans have failed to get home despite being in winning positions. They lack the knockout punch.
After 37 overs,Afghanistan 201/4 ( Asghar Afghan 8 , Mohammad Nabi 2)
Cottrell continues. Five runs off it and Afghanistan also bring up their 200.
After 36 overs,Afghanistan 196/4 ( Asghar Afghan 6 , Mohammad Nabi 0)
Gayle with a match-turning over! Removes the dangerous Ikram and then plays his part in getting Najibullah run out. Two big wickets and eight runs off the over.
OUT! Poor communication between Najibullah and Asghar and the left-hander is run out! Asghar played the ball towards mid-wicket. Gayle went after the ball. Asghar and Najibullah stutter while deciding to go for the second run but that's too long. Hetmyer charges in from deep mid-wicket and his throw is accurate and over the stumps. Najibullah is run out at the non-striker's end. Najibullah run out (Hetmyer) 31(38)
FOUR! Asghar Afghan comes out and sweeps a Gayle full toss beyond Kemar Roach at backward square leg. Gayle not happy with the fielding effort.
OUT! The Universe Boss strikes! Gayle couldn't star with the bat today but has delivered with the ball. Ikram looks to sweep but can't connect with the ball and ends up being rapped on the pads. Hope appeals loudly. Gayle just turns to umpire with arms raised and laughs. Nigel Llong raises his finger. Ikram reviews unsuccessfully. Big wicket for West Indies! Ikram Ali departs after playing a beautiful knock. Ikram Ali Khil lbw b Gayle 86(93)
After 35 overs,Afghanistan 187/2 ( Ikram Ali Khil (W) 86 , Najibullah Zadran 29)
Jason Holder brings back his strike bowler Sheldon Cottrell in the hopes of another wicket. Ikram looks to attack the left-arm seamer but can't get the timing right. Five runs off it.
Afghanistan were sloppy on the field but West Indies are looking even more sloppier. Misfields, dropped catches, miss-stumpings — we have seen everything so far in this innings. In fact, Holder's boys are looking a bit rattled at this point as the opposition are dominating proceedings. Let's not forget that Afghanistan have beaten West Indies in three out of their last four completed ODIs.
Afghanistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: OUT! Fabian Allen takes a blinder running backwards from covers to end the West Indies' World Cup campaign on high!
Preview: With both teams out of the semi-final race, Afghanistan will have the psychological advantage when they continue the search for their maiden victory in the World Cup against West Indies, who are looking to restore pride, in Leeds on Thursday.
Afghanistan beat a star-studded West Indian side comprising power hitters like Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite, and Shai Hope twice in the World Cup qualifiers, held in Harare last year.
And now with their fine show against some of the big teams in the World Cup, the war-torn nation will fancy their chances against the West Indies.
For both Afghanistan and West Indies, the tournament has been a case of so near yet so far.
Afghanistan, who have proved time and again they can't be written off as minnows, gave heavyweights India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka a run for their money during the tournament. All three sides struggled against the potent Afghan bowling attack that boasts the likes of Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan.
For the West Indies, it was heartbreak for the third time when they came close to another big scalp against Sri Lanka on Monday. They had earlier squandered their chances of beating reigning champions Australia, followed by Carlos Brathwaite falling just short of what could have been a match-winning six against New Zealand.
"It is disappointing to come so close on a number of stages and not get that win," West Indies captain Jason Holder said after the defeat to Sri Lanka.
Both teams are out of contention for the semi-finals with Afghanistan sitting at the bottom of the points table and West Indies at the penultimate spot.
West Indies, the winners of the first two World Cups back in 1975 and 1979, have faced seven straight defeats in the tournament after starting their campaign by demolishing Pakistan in their opening game.
A win in their final match will be a nice way to exit the big stage.
Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib will marshal his troops once again and will hope his spinners weave their magic one last time before they head back home.
Full Team Squads:
West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell.
Afghanistan Team Players: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.
