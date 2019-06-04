A misfield at mid-wicket by Thirimanne allows Nabi to add three runs to Afghanistan's tally. Followed by a single and a brace. A run out referral on last ball but Sahidi was safely in. 130 more needed for a win.

Excellent over by Pradeep. Wicket-maiden and Sri Lanka are now bossing the game. Four straight dot balls to Shahidi and then a snorter. Pradeep got the ball to rise on him as the batsman edged it to keeper trying to force it away on off. Skipper Gulbadin Naib now joins Nabi in the middle. Partnership needed.

Absolute beauty from Thisara Perera. Got the ball to move back in off the surface as Nabi went playing for the wrong line and his stumps were broken. Afghanistan in deep trouble.

Sri Lanka have heaps of pace bowling options here. Four front line seamers plus all-rounder Thisara Perera. Wonder whether they have ever had such depth in pace bowling department in an international game before. Today they included Nuwan Pradeep in place of the leg-spin of Jeewan Mendis. The seamers have done well to bowl half of Afghanistan side out so far. Only if their batsmen had shown more character. It was one of the most shocking batting efforts by a Sri Lankan side in recent times. The bowlers have made amends though. More work to be done.

After taking a fantastic catch, Thisara Perera now strikes with the ball. He removed Nabi with a peach of a delivery. Got the ball to move back in after pitching as Nabi was caught playing for a wrong line and lost his stumps. Najibullah Zadran walks out to bat and gets a triple with a cover drive.

FOUR! Pradeep goes wide of off as Zadran slashes that through sweeper cover for a boundary

Five off the over. Zadran added a boundary to his tally as he slammed the wide of off delivery from Pradeep through the sweeper cover area.

FOUR! Zadran went against the short and wide delivery from Thisara with soft hands, chipping it through covers

FOUR! Stand and deliver. Zadran played a drive through extra-cover without even using his feet. Some power.

Najibullah Zadran scored a fifty against Australia and it seems like he's just continued from where he left off. Two fours in the over. A chip off wide short ball through covers before a powerful drive through extra-cover area. Afghanistan need 114 more to win.

Three singles and three runs added in Pradeep's over. Afghanistan need 111 more to win. Run rate is not an issue, what they need is to protect wickets and a partnership.

Zadran gets beaten by Thisara with the delivery angled across him. A run out appeal against Naib but he was safely in. A misfield on off allows Zadran to add a brace. You can't leak runs like that while defending a small total. Also, couple of wides in the over adding to total six from the over.

FOUR! What a shot! Naib welcomes Malinga back into attack with an exquisite straight drive. No need to chase that

FOUR! Second consecutive boundary. Malinga went short but there's no pace behind it and Naib picks it easily to whack it to cow corner

Malinga back into attack and Naib punishes him with two consecutive fours. Malinga's lack of pace is not helping him as Naib plays a straight drive and then slams the short ball to cow corner. 11 off the over.

Three off the over. Naib and Zadran have stabilised Afghanistan's innings and have managed to pull the momentum back in their favour. 91 more needed to win. Time for drinks.

Bowling change. Lakmal called back into attack. He leaked 18 runs in his first two overs but bowls a good one now. Three off the over. Pradeep did well to cut off a wild slash at wide third-man off Zadran's bat to restrict it to a double.

Udana back into attack. Afghanistan get to 100 with Naib collecting a double as a thick inside edge off his bat runs behind the wicket. Adds two more braces to take six from the over. Afghanistan need 82 more.

Just two from the over including two wide deliveries from Pradeep. Afghanistan's batsmen are not looking to take any unnecessary risk.

FOUR! Terrific shot. Zadran plays the reverse-sweep dragging de Silva's delivery from middle behind square on off

Finally, time for some spin. Offie Dhananjaya de Silva comes into attack. Three singles followed by a reverse-sweep four by Zadran.

Pradeep traps Naib to break the partnership. The ball moved back in from good length to hit his pads. Naib took the review but replays showed it was clipping leg.

Sri Lanka have probably dragged themselves back into the game. Pradeep gave away five wides as his short ball flew over the batsman but later trapped Naib in front of the wickets. Naib reviewed it but it was clipping leg. Rashid Khan has now come bat.

Lakmal back into attack and completes a tidy over by giving away just a single. Pressure on Afghanistan now.

Well done, Pradeep! Sri Lanka back on top. Pradeep has now reached his best figures in ODIs. The ball moved back in after pitching to escape the whip shot from Rashid to clip his pads and top of the stumps.

Four for Pradeep. He is on a comeback trial having returned home from the tour of Australia in January with a hamstring injury. He missed the tour of South Africa and was overlooked for the opening fixture of the World Cup against New Zealand. He has done well here. Perhaps the quickest among the current bowlers, he has struggled a bit with his length but more importantly has given his team regular breakthroughs. Four for 24 his figures – best in his career.

FOUR! Horrible string of errors from Sri Lanka. Malinga mistimed his slide and let the push to mid-on run past him. Mathews gave it a chase, dived to cut it off but failed

Pradeep has struck again to remove Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka are bossing again. Got the ball to move back in from good length to escape Rashid's bat to clip his pads and top of the stumps. Huge appeal for LBW against Dawlat but it was going down leg while an amateurish fielding effort at mid-on by Malinga gives away a four.

Excellent over from Lakmal. Just three runs conceded. Zadran needs to stay there till the end for Afghanistan to squeeze out a win. 57 in 78 ball needed.

Pradeep is on fire here. Beats the outside edge of Zadran on the first ball while his wild slash on next ball fell marginally short of the sweeper cover. Three of the over. 54 in 72 needed.

Two from the over. Lakmal got one past the outside edge of Zadran as he attempted a cut on the off. 52 in 66 needed.

A classic Malinga yorker does the job! Malinga was looking for that perfect slow yorker but failed twice before but not this time. Squeezed that under Dawlat's bat to break the stumps.

Malinga may not be as great as his younger days but he surely knows how to deliver under pressure. Failed with few attempts of the yorker but finally executed it to perfection to clean up Dawlat. Just one from the over which came due to a wide as a slow yorker went down the leg. 51 in 60 needed.

FOUR! Powerful shot! Also, under pressure from Zadran. Udana gave some room with a length ball and that was smoked over covers

FOUR! Streaky! Zadran goes for a slog shot in front of the wicket as the thick edge off the bat runs behind for a four

Skipper Karunaratne produces a bit of magic with his fielding to remove the dangerous Zadran. The batsman played a drive to mid-off and set off for a single but Karunaratne was quick to collect the ball and target the stumps with a direct hit to catch Zadran short of the crease

Zadran got two fours in the over but he's gone now. Karunaratne's direct hit at the non-striker end catches Zadran short of his crease. Sri Lanka one wicket away from the win.

Malinga cleans up Hamid Hassan with his ever-so-reliable yorker to bring an end to Afghanistan's innings. Sri Lanka win their first match of this World Cup.

This is the first win for Sri Lanka at Cardiff out of six ODIs.

This is also Sri Lanka's first win against a full-member team out of last 10 ODIs.

Nuwan Pradeep is the Man of the Match for his bowing figures of 4/31

Sri Lanka get out of jail eventually. A Lasith Malinga yorker has broken many a heart all these years and he has done it again. He cleans up Hamid Hassan. Sri Lanka will feel relieved. What splendid effort by their seamers. Nuwan Pradeep was hero with career best four for 31. Then Malinga was too good for the tail as he has done time and again. Good back up by rest of the bowlers as well. Sri Lanka gain first points in the World Cup. They can move to Bristol with a sigh of relief but batsmen need to do a lot of work. Angelo Mathews need to be given a shake up for his casual approach with the bat. So is Kusal Mendis.

Thisara Perera: "We knew the ball would do something in these conditions if you hit the right length. I'm normally a good fielder so I am happy to take a crucial catch. We have an experienced attack, we thought we could defend the total"

Gulbadin Naib, Afghanistan captain : We did not bowl right areas at the start. We lost the momentum from there. We missed it it there. Nabi bowled well. Wicket was not easy for the batter. I asked bowlers to hit the deck hard. They stopped them before 200. Target was not that much. We have been preparing for these moments in the last 2-3 months. We need to improve and build small partnerships.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Sri Lankans who now travel to Bristol. Within seven days they would play Pakistan and Bangladesh and they should enjoy the conditions over there. This win by the way is Sri Lanka’s first win in Cardiff. They had previously lost six games in Cardiff before today. They owe it to their seamers. The batters need to show character.

Dimuth Karunaratne: We had a good start after a long time but then we lost a couple of wickets. That's the negative part but otherwise, the bowling and fielding was good. It's not easy to stay positive after losing the first match. We have experience of these conditions and that helped. We need to improve out batting in middle overs.

That's all from our side for tonight. India play their first match tomorrow and we will meet you guys for that game. Good night!

Sri Lanka have opened their account in the World Cup with a win tonight. It was quite a match in which the momentum kept swinging. Sri Lanka made a good start but then endured a dramatic collapse. Rain delay was followed by a decent start of the chase by Afghanistan but Sri Lanka's experienced bowling proved to be too good on the day. Both sides need to improve their bating to do better going forward.

Overcast conditions, green pitch. Afghanistan opt to bowl. Five overs done here and Sri Lanka sitting on a great start. Fifty up for them. No wickets loss. 17 extras bowled by Afghans. Terrible start for Naib and Co.

OUT! Soft dimissal for Karunaratne. Nabi bowled another wicket-to-wicket line, Karunaratne danced down the track and it appeared the ball skidded on to the bat, as he could not get the elevation, hitting the ball straight to the fielder at mid-on. Karunaratne c Najibullah b Nabi 30(45)

Lahiru Thirimanne joins Perera in the middle. Another left-handed batsman so Afghanistan can continue to stick to the same plan. Naib continues and he has given a good start to yet another Sri Lankan batsman. Front-foot no-ball and a free hit to Thirimanne. Bad bowling really. Hundred up for Sri Lanka. They are aiming at a big target today. Not to forget, 3000 ODI runs for Thirimanne.

OUT! That's the end of Thirimanne and guess what, it is Nabi with the wicket, came from over the wicket, simple off spinner which seems to have come to Thirimanne rather quickly. The ball found a big gap between bat and pad, disturbed the timber. Thirimanne b Nabi 25(34)

OUT! Superb from Nabi, what a gem he is for Afghanistan. Round-arm action this time from him, ball held its line after pitching, produced the edge off new batter Mendis' bat, and went straight to Rahmat Shah at first slip. The last ball had gone wide off Shah and this time he was ready for the catch. Afghanistan continue to come back and it is Nabi who is leading the comeback. Kusal Mendis c Rahmat b Nabi 2(2)

OUT! Nabi takes another one. This is the third wicket in the over. CRAZY scenes in Cardiff. This time he goes a little straight arm, just simple off spin, Mathews wanted to cut it, ended up edging it to first slip, the ball travelled to Rahmat there deflected off the keeper's pads but he held on to the catch. WHAT A COMEBACK FROM AFGHANISTAN. Mathews c Rahmat b Nabi 0(2)

OUT! AFGHANISTAN HAVE JUST ARRIVED, LADIES AND GENTS! Lovely delivery from Hassan, came in to Dhananjaya de Silva after pitching. The right-handed batsman had no answer to the ball, edged it to the keeper behind the stumps. What is happening, Sri Lanka? Dhananjaya de Silva c Mohammad Shahzad b Hamid 0(4)

OUT! This was on the cards, Kusal and Thisara were calling badly for singles. This time Thisara hit it to short cover and wanted to run, came half way to the pitch before asked by Kusal to retun, throw came at rocket speed from Shahidi and keeper Shahzad took the bails off quickly as Thisara fell short by inches. T Perera run out (Shahidi/Mohammad Shahzad) 2(4)

OUT! Sri Lanka lose their seventh. Phew! This is tragic for them. This was nothing delivery but this was also a nothing shot from Udana as well. An ugly heave attempted, missed the ball, the ball hit the middle stumps. Udana b Dawlat Zadran 10(21)

OUT! Wow, Sri Lanka, Perera, under these circumstances, tries a reverse-sweep, fails at it, ball takes the edge off the bat and goes into Shahzad's gloves. Another wicket gone. The 8th wicket. Sri Lanka's best batsman today back in the hut as well. Rashid gets the wicket. Kusal Perera c Mohammad Shahzad b Rashid Khan 78(81)

OUT! Excellent slow yorker from Zadran, Malinga had no clue about it. Got the taste of his own medicine, to be honest and Zadran could not help but celebrate the wicket a little more animatedely than he would have thought. Sri Lanka nine down now. Malinga b Dawlat Zadran 4(14)

OUT! That's the end of Sri Lanka's innings. They end up with 201 on the board. Googly from Rashid and it was too good for Pradeep, who could not read the ball and the ball came in sharply after pitching. It hit the outside edge of his bat before hitting the stumps. He goes back for 0. Pradeep b Rashid Khan 0(4) The revised target as per DLS for Afghanistan is 187.

Malinga breaks the opening partnership. Soft dismissal for Afghanistan. Shahzad failed to read the slower delivery as he chipped it to Karunaratne at short mid-wicket.

Left-armer Udana does the job for Sri Lanka this time. It was the angle that worked for the pacer. It was put across Rahmat Shah, cramping him for room as he edged it to the slip fielder.

Thisara Perera takes a brilliant catch at fine leg to remove dangerous Zazai. Pradeep went short into Zazai's body who top-edged his shot to fine leg where Perera took a forward diving catch.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 7 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 34 runs!!!

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff, Preview: Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will look to bounce back from defeats when they meet each other at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff for their ICC Cricket World Cup match.

Meanwhile, Dimuth Karunaratne urged his Sri Lanka flops to stay positive after they were jeered by angry fans during Saturday's embarrassing 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in their opening match of the World Cup.

Sri Lanka crashed to 136 all out after being put into bat first in Cardiff and the Black Caps chased down the modest target in 16.1 overs.

Martin Guptill, hitting 73, and Colin Munro, scoring 58, hammered the runs after pacemen Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson claimed three wickets each against hapless Sri Lanka.

But skipper Karunaratne, who stood out with his unbeaten 52, said all is not lost as long as his players don't dwell on the defeat.

"I think we have another eight games to go. We need to (keep our) chin up and play very well," Karunaratne said in the post-match press conference.

"We need to see what we have. On the back end we need to get some partnerships, (and in) the middle part. Those are the key areas. We're looking forward to doing it."

The 1996 champions were on the receiving end of some booing by a group of Sri Lankan fans who were frustrated by the tame nature of their team's loss.

Karunaratne will hope that his team will fight back against Afghanistan and clinch the victory.

Squad

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

With inputs from AFP