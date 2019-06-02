SIX! Phew, what a shot. No pace on the ball, on the shorter side in length, Finch rocks back and hammers it over the mid-wicket region for a six

Naib and Nabi bowling in tandem. At his pace, Naib cannot enjoy the luxury of pitching it short and still beating the batsman. Finch showed him the result of what happens when the ball is pitched short to him. 8 runs came in the over

A stumping scare for Warner early on in the over as he failed to connect the ball, which took the inside edge and went to the keeper. Warner thought the ball traveled to the short third man and he was off for a single before realising that ball had reached keeper Shahzad and he was about to dislodge the bails. Warner came back in time though. Just in time.

FOUR! Rashid Khan welcomed with a boundary off the first ball, short ball and Finch cuts it away for four, reached his fifty as well.

SIX! Bad ball, shorter in length and Finch goes on back foot, heaves it away for a maximum over the mid-wicket boundary

Everyone waited for Rashid Khan to come into attack but none like Finch, who smashes him for 10 runs off the first two balls, a four and then a six. Rashid pulled things back a bit, but still 14 came off it.

This is turning out to be cakewalk for Australia. Afghanistan have not been able to produce a single wicket so far. While they won't surprise themselves with a defeat in the end but not taking a single Australian wicket will hurt them.

Rashid continues and he is looking a little angry on the effort being put in the field as Finch and Warner easily taking singles and converting some singles into doubles. Australia need 114 runs

OUT! That's the end of Finch and some respite in the end for Afghanistan. Naib bowled a clever slower ball, asked Finch to go after him by pitching it in his arc. Finch went and did not connect well, ball went high up in the air, came down to Mujeeb at deep cover region. Finch c Mujeeb b Naib 66(49)

Aaron Finch is fuming at himself for throwing it away. Afghanistan have made the break through, but they need Rashid to be at his best for them to have any hope. Finch will be delighted by the fact that he has runs under belt ahead of encounter against India. The slightly open stand seems to have sorted out his problem against the incoming ball. Afghanistan supporters are really rallying around the team at the ground, hoping for a miracle.

A successful over for Afghanistan. They have removed Finch and who else to do the job than the captain Naib himself. But just one wicket won't do much really. Rashid and Co need to rise and shine. This is the moment.

FOUR! Warner, usually packs a punch, but at times uses deft touch to score, waited for this Rashid Khan delivery to come to him and then placed it beautifully to the third man region boundary.

Khawaja has joined Warner in the middle and there are now two good players of spin bowling, both however has their own ways of dealing with spin. Rashid into the attack and hit for a four by Warner. He has faced him many times in SRH nets and is benefitting by that experience here.100 up for Australia as well.

FOUR! Poor effort in the field by Afghanistan, the culprit is Zazai, short delivery from Naib, picked up by Warner early and he heaved it to backward square leg, where Zazai fell early while stopping the ball.

Naib is trying but the effort by the fielders is a disappointing one and is not helping the cause of the bowlers. Had that boundary stopped, only 2 would have come off this over. Now 6. Australia need 98 runs. Don't worry about the number of balls.

Nabi brought back. Yet no luck or wicket for Afghanistan. Five wides came in the over as Nabi fired in one wide of off. Shahzad was not up to the mark to stop that. Afghanistan are letting themselves down with one bad effort in the field after other. Australia need 91 runs.

FOUR! Quick hands from Warner, waited for the ball to come to him, short outside the off stump line, came on he top of the ball and hit it through the gully for a boundary.

Crucial little knock for Usman Khawaja. Afghanistan are trying to apply the clamps with the spinners and it is clearly not Khawaja's strong zone. Add to that, most of his recent success has come as an opener. and he is averaging only 24 at No.3. Afghanistan look extremely despondent and need some leadership on the field.

Naib continues and it is one of the days when Afghanistan commit one mistake in the middle after the other. A front foot no-ball and then a wide. Captain was the culprit here. Australia need 78 runs.

FOUR! First boundary for Usman Khawaja. Easy pickings really, short, on the legs, Khawaja rocks back and hits it square off the wicket in the leg side for four runs

Nabi continues and he starts off with 5 wides down the leg stump line. Shahzad was again late to move and could not stop the ball. Khawaja added one more four. The target is down 66 from 168 balls.

FOUR! Googly on the shorter side, spotted early by Warner, and he cuts it away for a boundary to bring up his fifty.

Fifty for Warner. He achieves this in 74 balls and with fans booing him all over the ground. He started off slowly today but recovered well to reach the landmark. Has begun the World Cup on positive note. Australia need 60 runs.

Nabi continues. A tight over after a long time. Just 2 off it. Four dots on the last four balls. No room whatsoever to Warner to open his arms. Australia need 58 runs.

FOUR! Rashid goes a little full and Warner sweeps him for four. The match is nearing its end quickly now.

OUT! Lovely delivery from Rashid, quick in the air, came rushing in to Khawaja from round the wicket, who missed the line and was trapped in front of the stumps. Appeal from Rashid and Co and umpire had hesitation to raise the finger. Khawaja lbw b Rashid Khan 15(20)

Khawaja attempted to reverse-sweep Rashid. The leggie took it on his ego and came up with a good quicker one, caught Khawaja plumb in front of the wickets. Smith joins Warner in the middle. Not to forget the boos as he came in to bat.

Hassan returns to the attack for his final hurrah in the match probably. The loss of second wicket has come in blessing in disguise for Smith, who would like to have another shorter stint in the middle as the tournament progresses. Australia need 48 runs.

Khawaja perishes to a googly from Rashid Khan. Smith and Warner in the middle for Australia and the crowd have already started their heckling and booing. Warner still not at his best, but the time in the middle is bound to help him. Must admit Rashid and Mujeeb have been well short of their best.

Rashid Khan completes his sixth over. A LBW appeal to get Smith out. Turned down by the on-field umpire. Rashid asked captain Naib to go for DRS, he accepted the request. The ball was missing the off stump, the review suggested. 4 runs came in the over. Australia need 44 runs.

Hamid completes a quiet over. Australian in control at the moment. Smith and Warner going smoothly in the chase. Only 42 needed to be stoked down in the chase now.

Rashid continues and Australia continue to deal in singles. In no real hurry the two batsmen in the middle are. Both Warner and Smith would want to go back unbeaten and this would be a huge statement for all the opponents and spectators alike.

FOUR! Lovely, Warner is 30 overs old now in the middle but still very fresh to hold his shape and hit through the line of the ball, straight down the ground.

A mix-up between the batsmen as they tried to steal a double negated by mix-up between the fielders - Rashid and Zazai/Dawlat. Rashid threw at the non-striker's end to run Smith out but neither the bowler Dawlat nor the back up fielder Zazai were at the stumps, hence ruining the run out chance. A boundary in the end to add salt to the wounds. Australia need 28 runs

FOUR! Outside edge off Smith's bat and there was no slip in place, the ball runs away to the third man boundary.

Mere formalities left in the game. Mujeeb brought back after a long time. He leaked runs at the start and was taken off. Now he has been reintroduced. Managed to produce an edge off Smith but it ran away for four.

This innings will give Warner immense satisfaction. He hasn't been at his best, but found a way to keep the scoreboard ticking over. He has looked untroubled, he hasn't taken any unwarranted risks and just eased himself into the World Cup.

Zadran completes another quiet over. Nothing really exciting happening in the match. 17 more runs required by Australia to knock Afghanistan out in Bristol and start their campaign on a winning note.

Warner and Smith together. Guess we are going to see them batting together a lot this World Cup. The past well and truly behind them #AUSvAFG

Mujeeb continues. Smith and Warner showing the maturity and agility. Not hitting the fancy shots to reach the target in quick time. Taking singles and doubles and running those hards as well. Australia need 9 runs to win.

With just 9 left to defend at the start of the over, Rashid Khan still giving his all. That shows the fight of this bowler and justifies the limelight he has got over the last couple of years. Warner on 88, deserved a ton. Nonetheless he is taking his side to victory. Just 4 needed.

OUT! WAIT, WHAT? Smith has thrown this away and that too on a poor delivery, outside the off stump line, turning away, Smith went for the cut but the ball bounce a little more than he expected, took the leading edge and flew to short third man who took a safe catch. Smith c Hazratullah Zazai b Mujeeb 18(27)

Maxwell comes to the crease after the fall of Smith's wicket and he blasts a boundary to extra cover to take the team home by 7 wickets and 91 balls. Australia begin 2019 WC campaign on winning note.

Maxwell ends it with bang. A comprehensive win for Australia and they started the competition with an emphatic win. The bowlers setup the match. Afghanistan will be disappointed, it was good pitch for batting and they gifted three wickets to Australia.

Both are such terrific players - Warner and Virat.. and the one common quality that really comes through when they are batting is the intensity. Always 100%. No matter the opposition, the stage.

Warner: Great win, good start for us. There were nerves getting back into camp and to get back to full intensity. To come out there and the way we bowled, helped set the tone for us. We now move on to the West Indies contest. There is great energy and buzz in the team.

Gulbadin Naib, Afghanistan skipper : Obviously they're (Australia) the best side. We didn't have good start from openers. We were just a little bit on the backfoot. I hope upcoming matches the wicket will support spin a little more. Credit still goes to Rashid and Mujeeb the way they bowled on this surface.

Aaron Finch, Australia captain: Yeah, there are always a bit of nerves. But the players have been building up for this since a month now. Good to get a win and to get the on-field nerves away.

That's it from us today as well. But hey, this was just the third day of the 45-day long World Cup and we will be back again tomorrow with the South Africa vs Bangladesh match. First match for the Asian team but second for Proteas, who were hammered in the opening contest against hosts England and would be aiming a comeback at Kennington Oval in London. Meet you at 3 pm IST tomorrow with the game. Good night.

OUT ! Now Zazai has to trudge back to the pavilion, nicking the ball to the keeper to depart for a two-ball duck. Cummins strikes in his first over, right after Starc's opening over. Afghanistan in serious trouble at the moment, with the scorecard reading 5/2

Fifty partnership up between Rahmat and Shahidi for the third wicket, the two doing a fine recovery job for the Afghans after the two early jolts. Rahmat drives the ball towards sweeper cover for a brace. AFG 55/2

OUT ! Zampa breaks the dangerously-looking partnership, inducing Shahidi forward and then beating him with some extra turn away from the left-hander, resulting in him getting stumped. Quick work by Carey behind the stumps. AFG 56/3

OUT ! Massive wicket for the Aussies, as Rahmat drives straight to Steve Smith at short extra cover to depart seven short of a half-century. AFG 75/4

OUT ! Nabi's gone now, getting run out for 7, and Afghanistan are in serious trouble now with half their side gone! Smith's on-field brilliance makes the difference, as his agile stop at extra cover forces Nabi to return to the striker's end after running more than halfway down the pitch. AFG 77/5

SIX ! The biggest of them all! An under-fire Zampa fires a full toss, and Zadran smashes this high over cow-corner for the biggest hit of the day! This also brings up the fifty stand for the sixth wicket! AFG 129/5

FOUR ! A lucky boundary to bring up Najibullah Zadran's fifty ! Was a sharp bouncer from Starc, and Najib gloved it over the keeper's head while looking to fend it. 10th ODI fifty for him. AFG 160/5

OUT ! Stoinis breaks the 83-run sixth-wicket stand! Naib pulls the ball towards the leg side, but ends up slicing the ball high up in the air. Carey runs down from the keeper's spot to collect the ball near the short leg region. AFG 160/6

OUT ! Najib departs in a similar fashion as Naib! Gets a thick top-edge off a short ball from Stoinis. The ball was quite high up in the air, and Carey did a fine job of making it look easy in the end. AFG 162/7

OUT ! Rashid's cameo comes to an end, and he has done the job of getting his team past the 200-run mark! Misses while attempting a sweep, and the umpire makes an easy decision after Zampa's appeal for leg before. Rashid goes for the review, and gets three reds in return. AFG 205/9

BOWLED EM! Mujeeb made room for slog, and was beaten for pace, his leg stump lying flat in the end. Cummins finishes with 3/40 as Afghanistan are bowled out for 207 in 38.2 overs!

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 4 Afghanistan vs Australia Live Updates: Maxwell comes to the crease after the fall of Smith's wicket and he blasts a boundary to long off to take the team home by 3 wickets and 91 balls. Australia begin 2019 WC campaign on winning note.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 4, Afghanistan vs Australia at the Bristol County Ground in Nottingham, Preview: Afghanistan have two of the top three all-rounders in the ICC's ODI rankings in Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. They also have a strong spin bowling attack — Rashid is also No 3 in the ODI bowler rankings — that will have to quickly adapt to the relatively small boundaries in England in conditions that tend to favour swing bowlers. They had a morale-boosting victory over West Indies to win the qualifying series for the 9th and 10th spots at the World Cup.

Lack of depth and experience at the highest level, particularly in the batting lineup, and working under a new captain after Naib was surprisingly picked as skipper for the tournament at the expense of Asghar Afghan, who led the team into full membership status of the ICC, to their qualifying series win and their first test victory.

Afghanistan's only win at a World Cup to date was against Scotland at Dunedin four years ago, but this time there's no so-called Associate member countries at the tournament and the Afghans are the lowest ranked of the 10 teams in the tournament.

Australia regained the World Cup title on home soil in 2015 and have the best win-loss ratio of any team at the quadrennial tournament. They have had increasing confidence coming into the tournament on an eight-game winning streak after rallying from 2-0 down for a 3-2 series win in India and sweeping Pakistan 5-0.

They have a strong top order with Finch and Usman Khawaja finding form and David Warner and Steve Smith returning from their 12-month bans to restore a wealth of experience and depth to the batting. Mitchell Starc has returned from injury to add some X-factor to the pace attack and lend the in-form Pat Cummins a hand. Australia have varied spinning options with Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon in the squad.

However, they are coming off a turbulent period while former captain Smith and vice-captain Warner were suspended for their roles in a ball-tampering controversy in a test match in South Africa. In the fallout, Australia have a new coach, new federation chairman and a new outlook on the game after going through a lengthy drought in the ODI format.

Squad

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

