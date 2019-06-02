Auto Refresh
Highlights, Afghanistan vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Warner's 89 not out sets up easy win for Aussies
Date: Sunday, 02 June, 2019 00:06 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: County Ground, Bristol
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 4 Match Result Australia beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Lovely delivery from Rashid, quick in the air, came rushing in to Khawaja from round the wicket, who missed the line and was trapped in front of the stumps. Appeal from Rashid and Co and umpire had hesitation to raise the finger. Khawaja lbw b Rashid Khan 15(20)
FOUR! Googly on the shorter side, spotted early by Warner, and he cuts it away for a boundary to bring up his fifty.
After 18 overs,Australia 103/1 ( David Warner 34 , Usman Khawaja 0)
Khawaja has joined Warner in the middle and there are now two good players of spin bowling, both however has their own ways of dealing with spin. Rashid into the attack and hit for a four by Warner. He has faced him many times in SRH nets and is benefitting by that experience here.100 up for Australia as well.
OUT! That's the end of Finch and some respite in the end for Afghanistan. Naib bowled a clever slower ball, asked Finch to go after him by pitching it in his arc. Finch went and did not connect well, ball went high up in the air, came down to Mujeeb at deep cover region. Finch c Mujeeb b Naib 66(49)
FOUR! Rashid Khan welcomed with a boundary off the first ball, short ball and Finch cuts it away for four, reached his fifty as well.
After 38.2 overs,Afghanistan 207/10 ( Hamid Hassan 1 , )
BOWLED EM! Mujeeb made room for slog, and was beaten for pace, his leg stump lying flat in the end. Cummins finishes with 3/40 as Afghanistan are bowled out for 207 in 38.2 overs!
Mujeeb b Cummins 13(9)
OUT! Rashid's cameo comes to an end, and he has done the job of getting his team past the 200-run mark! Misses while attempting a sweep, and the umpire makes an easy decision after Zampa's appeal for leg before. Rashid goes for the review, and gets three reds in return. AFG 205/9
Rashid lbw Zampa 27(11)
OUT! Najib departs in a similar fashion as Naib! Gets a thick top-edge off a short ball from Stoinis. The ball was quite high up in the air, and Carey did a fine job of making it look easy in the end. AFG 162/7
Najibullah c Carey b Stoinis 51(49)
OUT! Stoinis breaks the 83-run sixth-wicket stand! Naib pulls the ball towards the leg side, but ends up slicing the ball high up in the air. Carey runs down from the keeper's spot to collect the ball near the short leg region. AFG 160/6
Naib c Carey b Stoinis 31(33)
FOUR! A lucky boundary to bring up Najibullah Zadran's fifty! Was a sharp bouncer from Starc, and Najib gloved it over the keeper's head while looking to fend it. 10th ODI fifty for him. AFG 160/5
SIX! The biggest of them all! An under-fire Zampa fires a full toss, and Zadran smashes this high over cow-corner for the biggest hit of the day! This also brings up the fifty stand for the sixth wicket! AFG 129/5
OUT! Nabi's gone now, getting run out for 7, and Afghanistan are in serious trouble now with half their side gone! Smith's on-field brilliance makes the difference, as his agile stop at extra cover forces Nabi to return to the striker's end after running more than halfway down the pitch. AFG 77/5
Nabi run out (Smith/Carey) 7(22)
OUT! Massive wicket for the Aussies, as Rahmat drives straight to Steve Smith at short extra cover to depart seven short of a half-century. AFG 75/4
Rahmat c Smith b Zampa 43(60)
OUT! Zampa breaks the dangerously-looking partnership, inducing Shahidi forward and then beating him with some extra turn away from the left-hander, resulting in him getting stumped. Quick work by Carey behind the stumps. AFG 56/3
Shahidi st Carey b Zampa 18(34)
Fifty partnership up between Rahmat and Shahidi for the third wicket, the two doing a fine recovery job for the Afghans after the two early jolts. Rahmat drives the ball towards sweeper cover for a brace. AFG 55/2
OUT! Now Zazai has to trudge back to the pavilion, nicking the ball to the keeper to depart for a two-ball duck. Cummins strikes in his first over, right after Starc's opening over. Afghanistan in serious trouble at the moment, with the scorecard reading 5/2
Zazai c Carey b Cummins 0(2)
OUT! Starc gets Shehzad early, dismantling the stumps in the process. AFG 0/1
Shehzad b Starc 0(3)
Afghanistan XI: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
TOSS NEWS: Afghanistan win the toss, and opt to bat first!
That's it from us today as well. But hey, this was just the third day of the 45-day long World Cup and we will be back again tomorrow with the South Africa vs Bangladesh match. First match for the Asian team but second for Proteas, who were hammered in the opening contest against hosts England and would be aiming a comeback at Kennington Oval in London. Meet you at 3 pm IST tomorrow with the game. Good night.
Aaron Finch, Australia captain: Yeah, there are always a bit of nerves. But the players have been building up for this since a month now. Good to get a win and to get the on-field nerves away.
Gulbadin Naib, Afghanistan skipper: Obviously they're (Australia) the best side. We didn't have good start from openers. We were just a little bit on the backfoot. I hope upcoming matches the wicket will support spin a little more. Credit still goes to Rashid and Mujeeb the way they bowled on this surface.
Australia have now won each of their last nine ODI matches.
David Warner’s fifty in 74 balls today was the slowest of his ODI career.
David Warner, Man of the Match for his unbeaten 89
Warner: Great win, good start for us. There were nerves getting back into camp and to get back to full intensity. To come out there and the way we bowled, helped set the tone for us. We now move on to the West Indies contest. There is great energy and buzz in the team.
Maxwell ends it with bang. A comprehensive win for Australia and they started the competition with an emphatic win. The bowlers setup the match. Afghanistan will be disappointed, it was good pitch for batting and they gifted three wickets to Australia.
That's it! Australia win by 7 wickets
Maxwell comes to the crease after the fall of Smith's wicket and he blasts a boundary to extra cover to take the team home by 7 wickets and 91 balls. Australia begin 2019 WC campaign on winning note.
After 34 overs,Australia 204/2 ( David Warner 88 , Steve Smith 18)
With just 9 left to defend at the start of the over, Rashid Khan still giving his all. That shows the fight of this bowler and justifies the limelight he has got over the last couple of years. Warner on 88, deserved a ton. Nonetheless he is taking his side to victory. Just 4 needed.
After 33 overs,Australia 199/2 ( David Warner 84 , Steve Smith 17)
Mujeeb continues. Smith and Warner showing the maturity and agility. Not hitting the fancy shots to reach the target in quick time. Taking singles and doubles and running those hards as well. Australia need 9 runs to win.
The Bristol crowd certainly hasn't forgotten though
After 32 overs,Australia 191/2 ( David Warner 80 , Steve Smith 13)
Zadran completes another quiet over. Nothing really exciting happening in the match. 17 more runs required by Australia to knock Afghanistan out in Bristol and start their campaign on a winning note.
This innings will give Warner immense satisfaction. He hasn't been at his best, but found a way to keep the scoreboard ticking over. He has looked untroubled, he hasn't taken any unwarranted risks and just eased himself into the World Cup.
After 31 overs,Australia 188/2 ( David Warner 79 , Steve Smith 11)
Mere formalities left in the game. Mujeeb brought back after a long time. He leaked runs at the start and was taken off. Now he has been reintroduced. Managed to produce an edge off Smith but it ran away for four.
FOUR! Outside edge off Smith's bat and there was no slip in place, the ball runs away to the third man boundary.
After 30 overs,Australia 180/2 ( David Warner 76 , Steve Smith 6)
A mix-up between the batsmen as they tried to steal a double negated by mix-up between the fielders - Rashid and Zazai/Dawlat. Rashid threw at the non-striker's end to run Smith out but neither the bowler Dawlat nor the back up fielder Zazai were at the stumps, hence ruining the run out chance. A boundary in the end to add salt to the wounds. Australia need 28 runs
FOUR! Lovely, Warner is 30 overs old now in the middle but still very fresh to hold his shape and hit through the line of the ball, straight down the ground.
After 29 overs,Australia 171/2 ( David Warner 67 , Steve Smith 6)
Rashid continues and Australia continue to deal in singles. In no real hurry the two batsmen in the middle are. Both Warner and Smith would want to go back unbeaten and this would be a huge statement for all the opponents and spectators alike.
After 28 overs,Australia 166/2 ( David Warner 64 , Steve Smith 4)
Hamid completes a quiet over. Australian in control at the moment. Smith and Warner going smoothly in the chase. Only 42 needed to be stoked down in the chase now.
After 27 overs,Australia 164/2 ( David Warner 64 , Steve Smith 3)
Rashid Khan completes his sixth over. A LBW appeal to get Smith out. Turned down by the on-field umpire. Rashid asked captain Naib to go for DRS, he accepted the request. The ball was missing the off stump, the review suggested. 4 runs came in the over. Australia need 44 runs.
Khawaja perishes to a googly from Rashid Khan. Smith and Warner in the middle for Australia and the crowd have already started their heckling and booing. Warner still not at his best, but the time in the middle is bound to help him. Must admit Rashid and Mujeeb have been well short of their best.
After 26 overs,Australia 160/2 ( David Warner 62 , Steve Smith 1)
Hassan returns to the attack for his final hurrah in the match probably. The loss of second wicket has come in blessing in disguise for Smith, who would like to have another shorter stint in the middle as the tournament progresses. Australia need 48 runs.
After 25 overs,Australia 156/2 ( David Warner 60 , Steve Smith 0)
Khawaja attempted to reverse-sweep Rashid. The leggie took it on his ego and came up with a good quicker one, caught Khawaja plumb in front of the wickets. Smith joins Warner in the middle. Not to forget the boos as he came in to bat.
OUT! Lovely delivery from Rashid, quick in the air, came rushing in to Khawaja from round the wicket, who missed the line and was trapped in front of the stumps. Appeal from Rashid and Co and umpire had hesitation to raise the finger. Khawaja lbw b Rashid Khan 15(20)
FOUR! Rashid goes a little full and Warner sweeps him for four. The match is nearing its end quickly now.
After 24 overs,Australia 150/1 ( David Warner 55 , Usman Khawaja 14)
Nabi continues. A tight over after a long time. Just 2 off it. Four dots on the last four balls. No room whatsoever to Warner to open his arms. Australia need 58 runs.
After 23 overs,Australia 148/1 ( David Warner 54 , Usman Khawaja 13)
Fifty for Warner. He achieves this in 74 balls and with fans booing him all over the ground. He started off slowly today but recovered well to reach the landmark. Has begun the World Cup on positive note. Australia need 60 runs.
FOUR! Googly on the shorter side, spotted early by Warner, and he cuts it away for a boundary to bring up his fifty.
After 22 overs,Australia 142/1 ( David Warner 49 , Usman Khawaja 12)
Nabi continues and he starts off with 5 wides down the leg stump line. Shahzad was again late to move and could not stop the ball. Khawaja added one more four. The target is down 66 from 168 balls.
FOUR! First boundary for Usman Khawaja. Easy pickings really, short, on the legs, Khawaja rocks back and hits it square off the wicket in the leg side for four runs
After 21 overs,Australia 135/1 ( David Warner 48 , Usman Khawaja 6)
Naib continues and it is one of the days when Afghanistan commit one mistake in the middle after the other. A front foot no-ball and then a wide. Captain was the culprit here. Australia need 78 runs.
Crucial little knock for Usman Khawaja. Afghanistan are trying to apply the clamps with the spinners and it is clearly not Khawaja's strong zone. Add to that, most of his recent success has come as an opener. and he is averaging only 24 at No.3. Afghanistan look extremely despondent and need some leadership on the field.
FOUR! Quick hands from Warner, waited for the ball to come to him, short outside the off stump line, came on he top of the ball and hit it through the gully for a boundary.
After 20 overs,Australia 117/1 ( David Warner 40 , Usman Khawaja 3)
Nabi brought back. Yet no luck or wicket for Afghanistan. Five wides came in the over as Nabi fired in one wide of off. Shahzad was not up to the mark to stop that. Afghanistan are letting themselves down with one bad effort in the field after other. Australia need 91 runs.
After 19 overs,Australia 109/1 ( David Warner 39 , Usman Khawaja 1)
Naib is trying but the effort by the fielders is a disappointing one and is not helping the cause of the bowlers. Had that boundary stopped, only 2 would have come off this over. Now 6. Australia need 98 runs. Don't worry about the number of balls.
FOUR! Poor effort in the field by Afghanistan, the culprit is Zazai, short delivery from Naib, picked up by Warner early and he heaved it to backward square leg, where Zazai fell early while stopping the ball.
After 18 overs,Australia 103/1 ( David Warner 34 , Usman Khawaja 0)
Khawaja has joined Warner in the middle and there are now two good players of spin bowling, both however has their own ways of dealing with spin. Rashid into the attack and hit for a four by Warner. He has faced him many times in SRH nets and is benefitting by that experience here.100 up for Australia as well.
FOUR! Warner, usually packs a punch, but at times uses deft touch to score, waited for this Rashid Khan delivery to come to him and then placed it beautifully to the third man region boundary.
After 17 overs,Australia 98/1 ( David Warner 29 , Usman Khawaja 0)
A successful over for Afghanistan. They have removed Finch and who else to do the job than the captain Naib himself. But just one wicket won't do much really. Rashid and Co need to rise and shine. This is the moment.
Aaron Finch is fuming at himself for throwing it away. Afghanistan have made the break through, but they need Rashid to be at his best for them to have any hope. Finch will be delighted by the fact that he has runs under belt ahead of encounter against India. The slightly open stand seems to have sorted out his problem against the incoming ball. Afghanistan supporters are really rallying around the team at the ground, hoping for a miracle.
OUT! That's the end of Finch and some respite in the end for Afghanistan. Naib bowled a clever slower ball, asked Finch to go after him by pitching it in his arc. Finch went and did not connect well, ball went high up in the air, came down to Mujeeb at deep cover region. Finch c Mujeeb b Naib 66(49)
After 16 overs,Australia 93/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 63 , David Warner 28)
Rashid continues and he is looking a little angry on the effort being put in the field as Finch and Warner easily taking singles and converting some singles into doubles. Australia need 114 runs
After 15 overs,Australia 87/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 60 , David Warner 25)
This is turning out to be cakewalk for Australia. Afghanistan have not been able to produce a single wicket so far. While they won't surprise themselves with a defeat in the end but not taking a single Australian wicket will hurt them.
After 14 overs,Australia 83/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 58 , David Warner 23)
Everyone waited for Rashid Khan to come into attack but none like Finch, who smashes him for 10 runs off the first two balls, a four and then a six. Rashid pulled things back a bit, but still 14 came off it.
SIX! Bad ball, shorter in length and Finch goes on back foot, heaves it away for a maximum over the mid-wicket boundary
FOUR! Rashid Khan welcomed with a boundary off the first ball, short ball and Finch cuts it away for four, reached his fifty as well.
After 13 overs,Australia 69/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 47 , David Warner 20)
A stumping scare for Warner early on in the over as he failed to connect the ball, which took the inside edge and went to the keeper. Warner thought the ball traveled to the short third man and he was off for a single before realising that ball had reached keeper Shahzad and he was about to dislodge the bails. Warner came back in time though. Just in time.
After 12 overs,Australia 66/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 45 , David Warner 19)
Naib and Nabi bowling in tandem. At his pace, Naib cannot enjoy the luxury of pitching it short and still beating the batsman. Finch showed him the result of what happens when the ball is pitched short to him. 8 runs came in the over
SIX! Phew, what a shot. No pace on the ball, on the shorter side in length, Finch rocks back and hammers it over the mid-wicket region for a six
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 4 Afghanistan vs Australia Live Updates: Maxwell comes to the crease after the fall of Smith's wicket and he blasts a boundary to long off to take the team home by 3 wickets and 91 balls. Australia begin 2019 WC campaign on winning note.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 4, Afghanistan vs Australia at the Bristol County Ground in Nottingham, Preview: Afghanistan have two of the top three all-rounders in the ICC's ODI rankings in Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. They also have a strong spin bowling attack — Rashid is also No 3 in the ODI bowler rankings — that will have to quickly adapt to the relatively small boundaries in England in conditions that tend to favour swing bowlers. They had a morale-boosting victory over West Indies to win the qualifying series for the 9th and 10th spots at the World Cup.
Lack of depth and experience at the highest level, particularly in the batting lineup, and working under a new captain after Naib was surprisingly picked as skipper for the tournament at the expense of Asghar Afghan, who led the team into full membership status of the ICC, to their qualifying series win and their first test victory.
Afghanistan's only win at a World Cup to date was against Scotland at Dunedin four years ago, but this time there's no so-called Associate member countries at the tournament and the Afghans are the lowest ranked of the 10 teams in the tournament.
Australia regained the World Cup title on home soil in 2015 and have the best win-loss ratio of any team at the quadrennial tournament. They have had increasing confidence coming into the tournament on an eight-game winning streak after rallying from 2-0 down for a 3-2 series win in India and sweeping Pakistan 5-0.
They have a strong top order with Finch and Usman Khawaja finding form and David Warner and Steve Smith returning from their 12-month bans to restore a wealth of experience and depth to the batting. Mitchell Starc has returned from injury to add some X-factor to the pace attack and lend the in-form Pat Cummins a hand. Australia have varied spinning options with Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon in the squad.
However, they are coming off a turbulent period while former captain Smith and vice-captain Warner were suspended for their roles in a ball-tampering controversy in a test match in South Africa. In the fallout, Australia have a new coach, new federation chairman and a new outlook on the game after going through a lengthy drought in the ODI format.
Squad
Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
With inputs from The Associated Press
Updated Date:
Jun 02, 2019
