'High time to bench': Fans slam KL Rahul for 3rd consecutive poor performance in T20 WC

India opener KL Rahul was slammed on social media platform Twitter for his continuous poor run after he failed to score runs against South Africa in India’s third match at the T20 World Cup.

On Sunday, India endured their first defeat in the tournament against Proteas. Following the five-wicket defeat, fans went on to criticise the early batting collapse and poor fielding effort by the Men in Blue.

Amid this scenario, the topic that has become the talk of the town is Rahul’s another lean patch with the bat. The right-handed batter has been struggling so far in the tournament as he has failed to touch the double-digit mark. Against the Proteas, Rahul left for the pavilion after registering 9 runs off 14 deliveries.

South African bowlers put on tremendous pressure since the first ball of the game as Rahul played out the first over without scoring any runs. However, both Indian openers opened their account confidently with a six.

In the fifth over of their batting, India suffered a major blow as they lost both their openers. First, skipper Rohit Sharma was trapped by a slower delivery as he tried to pull a short ball, but could only push it to the right of the bowler.

On the fourth ball, a fiery out-swinger caught the edge of Rahul’s bat that went to Aiden Markram fielding at slips.

Rahul has recorded just 22 runs in the first three matches so far. His disappointing form has become a huge concern for the team management as well as the fans. After Sunday’s performance, the social media platforms saw Indian supporters going outrageous. While some users came up with hilarious memes and jokes, some of them raised questions about Rahul’s future in the world-cup side.

A user made a stern remark by saying, “High time to bench KL Rahul now.”

A fan stated, “We, the fans, demand the immediate removal of Kl Rahul from every Indian squad. As fans, we have suffered enough because of him opening the batting for our lovely Indian team.”

Another fan urged, “Please drop KL Rahul and give another deserving player a chance.”

A person sarcastically noted, “Thank you KL Rahul for proving us wrong and not getting out on zero.”

An individual explained, “I miss Dhawan so much as a partner for Rohit, he used to hit a few quick boundaries and ease off the pressure on Rohit. KL Rahul just adds so much pressure with too many dots, Rohit is captain now and he has to take risks.”

Here are some other reactions:

With Sunday’s defeat, India also lost their top spot in Group 2. Now, the Rohit Sharma-led brigade is positioned at second place with four points in three matches. On the other hand, South Africa has acquired first place with five points in three matches. India will play their next game against Bangladesh on 2 November at the Adelaide Oval.

