Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma rank among the most talented cricketers globally. Both batters are geniuses in their own way and have single-handedly guided India to victories on several occasions. While they both are crucial components of the Indian team, the debate continues on who is a better batter between Kohli and Rohit. In this context, the former India skipper can be put forward owing to his unparalleled stats in every format. However, Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan thinks otherwise and termed Rohit Sharma a “far better batsman” from a bowler’s perspective.

While speaking on Nadir Ali Podcast, Khan recalled the 2015 World Cup game between India and Pakistan and showered praises on Rohit Sharma who according to him, has better technique than Virat Kohli. Looking back at the game, Kohli shone with the bat and was the highest run-scorer among Indian batters. He notched up a century scoring 107 runs off 126 deliveries. On the other hand, Rohit was sent off for just 15 runs. Interestingly, Khan who wrapped up his best bowling figure of 5/55 in that game, picked up the wickets of both Indian batters.

Reminiscing about the hotly-contested tie, Khan labelled Kohli as a “big batsman” but admitted that from his point of view as a bowler, Sharma is better due to his commendable skills and techniques. As a reason he explained, “He plays the ball very late like he has all the time in the world.” When the anchor reminded the Pakistani cricketer of the India captain’s recent struggle in white-ball cricket, Khan rubbished them saying, “He has dominated world cricket in the last 10-12 years.”

Later in the podcast, Khan hailed Kohli for his remarkable fitness even at the age of 34. He explained that while the former captain made the most of his fitness to score runs with his running between the wickets, Sharma only could score runs with his bat. “Kohli scores runs based on his fitness level. If he scores one run, he is prepared to do so again right away. That’s not what Rohit does. After scoring one run, he doesn’t even attempt to add another,” Khan noted.

In the next assignment in the Indian outfit, Kohli and Sharma will reunite with the Indian squad in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the first Test starting on 9 February in Nagpur.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.