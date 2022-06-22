‘He tried to replicate Dale Steyn’s action’: Former selector on Hardik Pandya’s journey

It has been a remarkable year for Hardik Pandya. Not only did he return to competitive cricket after an extended injury break, he also led Gujarat Titans to an Indian Premier League title in their first season. He was brilliant with the bat and also chipped in with the ball quite regularly. He then managed to replicate this form for India against South Africa in the T20I series.

He will now lead the Indian team in the two-match T20I series against Ireland. Ahead of the series, former BCCI selector Kiran More has spoken about Hardik’s early days in his academy where he impressed everyone as a bowler.

"Hardik Pandya started at my academy in Baroda as batsman leg-spinner. He was unplayable in the nets and a surprise for everyone. 'Who is this quick bowler, bowling at 135-140 kmph', it was the question on everyone's minds. He tried to replicate Dale Steyn's bowling action and there began his bowling journey," said More during one of the episodes of Sony's recently-released docu-series on India-England matches called Architects in White.

Hardik has played 11 Tests in his career where he scored 532 runs. With the ball, he has picked up 17 wickets with the best figures of 5/28 that came against England in the Trent Bridge Test. He last played a Test back in 2018 and with his form, he can be a real asset in the upcoming days as an all-rounder across all the three formats.

