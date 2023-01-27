'He is still an invaluable player': Ex-India cricketer’s remark on Suryakumar Yadav’s poor form in ODIs

India’s rising star Suryakumar Yadav certainly comes among the most trustworthy names in the 20-over format thanks to his explosive batting in T20 Internationals. However, he has been struggling to match his form in the One Day Internationals. The 32-year-old was a part of the recently-concluded ODI series against New Zealand but failed to produce anything significant. Having the opportunity to bat in two games, Yadav managed to score just 31 and 14 runs in the first and third ODIs respectively. Referring to his rhythm in 50-over cricket, ex-India cricketer Saba Karim expressed his doubt that Yadav might lose his place in the ODI team if he continues this form. Speaking on India News, the former wicket-keeper said that the batter should take time to get accustomed to the format.

Looking at India’s ODI batting order, Shreyas Iyer is looking more promising for the No 4 position rather than Suryakumar Yadav. Iyer finished the 2022 season as the highest run-scorer among Indian batters. Owing to his tremendous performance, he has become the only Indian batter to be included in ICC’s Men’s ODI Team of the Year of 2022. On the other hand, SKY has not yet demonstrated his skill in 50-over cricket. He has played 20 ODIs in the Indian outfit so far and has recorded 433 runs at a batting average of 28.87.

Taking the numbers into his account, Saba Karim noted, “This is not the first time. Previously, when he got the opportunity to play in ODIs, he didn’t score as per expectations.” He termed SKY an “invaluable player” in the format while explaining, “Some players need some time to adjust.” Karim further suggested Yadav discuss the matter with captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid to get some clarity on his role in the ODI squad.

Suryakumar Yadav’s tally in the shortest format is nothing but fascinating. He has appeared in 45 T20Is for India and has notched up 1578 runs at a worth-mentioning strike rate of above 180. He has already registered three centuries and thirteen half-centuries, with his latest ton coming earlier this year against Sri Lanka in the final T20I of the three-match home series. SKY has earned his maiden Test call-up for the first two games of the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

