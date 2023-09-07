The BCCI recently revealed the 15-member India squad for the ODI World Cup that starts on 5 October, and there were a few surprising omissions.

One of them was wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has hardly got any game time in ODIs this year.

Just three wickets in two ODIs in 2023 certainly does not help Chahal’s case if he is to thrive in the 50-over format, and former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes Chahal was one of the two players who were overlooked from India’s World Cup squad, with the other being Arshdeep Singh.

Arshdeep has only played three ODIs since making his debut last year, the last of those which came in November 2022 against New Zealand in Christchurch.

“There are two people missing from the Indian team. Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep Singh, being a left-arm seamer, would have made a difference. Chahal is proven match winner. If I was part of the team management, I would have definitely gone for these two,” Harbhajan said during a virtual press conference organised by Star Sports.

Akhtar said Chahal’s omission was beyond reasons he could understand.

“Not picking Chahal is beyond me. The odd thing for India is that when they score 220-230 they increase one batter. If the top 5 do not bat well, how will the no. 8 bat?”, questioned Akhtar.



India cannot depend completely on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to produce the runs, and the likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will also have to step up, felt Harbhajan.

Iyer had recently returned from a back injury and played the Asia Cup games against Pakistan and Nepal, but Rahul remains out with a niggle despite being part of the Asia Cup and World Cup squads.

“Batting, meanwhile, will need to come good for India. India cannot solely depend on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Everyone, including KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will have to come good,” said Harbhajan.

Shoaib Akhtar, who was also part of the interaction, was all praise for Pakistan’s pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

The trio have been on fire in the ongoing Asia Cup and they lead the bowlers’ standings, with Haris Rauf (nine wickets) on top ahead of Naseem and Shaheen (Seven wickets each)

“Obviously. These youngsters are very talented. It makes me happy that Pakistan are able to produce those kind of fast bowlers. This pace battery reminds me of the old days. I would say Shaheen is on top of his career right now. They should allow Naseem Shah to bowl more because he is a wicket-taking bowler,” said the ‘Rawalpindi Express’.

“The main motive has to be to take wickets, not worry about conceding runs. Shadab is also very good. Beating India in India is going to be an impossible thing. Both teams have an excellent pace battery, they also have good spinners,” Shoaib added.

‘Suryakumar Yadav is a complete player’: Harbhajan

Suryakumar Yadav has not been the same cricketeer for India in ODIs that he has been in T20Is. He endured a string of three consecutive golden ducks in March against Australia, and even in the ODIs against West Indies, he has failed to convert starts into big knocks.

SKY, despite being in the squad for the Asia Cup, is yet to play a game in the tournament and faces stiff competition from Shreyas Iyer for a place in the playing XI.

Since the start of the year, Suryakumar has managed to score just 127 runs from 10 games at an average of 14.11.

SKY has kept his place in the squad for the World Cup, beating Sanju Samson for it. Despite his recent struggles, Harbhajan feels Suryakumar remains a complete player, while also opining on Samson’s omission.

“I feel Suryakumar is a complete player. Don’t think selectors have been harsh on Samson. Samson is a good, talented player, but he plays in a way that he tends to get out anytime. He has looked off touch recently. Suryakumar Yadav should be part of that India playing XI,” said the 43-year-old.

India’s Asia Cup group match against Pakistan in Pallekele was washed out due to rain, but the two teams will once again meet in the tournament in the Super Four stage on Sunday. The match will be held in Colombo, but rain and thunderstorms have been forecast.

Akhtar said he would consider Pakistan the favourites should the match take place.

” I Would rate Pakistan better because of their bowling attack and the batting lineup. Pakistan will be favourites against India if the match happens,” said the 48-year-old.

Akhtar also gave a timely warning to India ahead of their World Cup clash against Pakistan on 14 October in Ahmedabad. Akhtar feels that the Men in Blue would be under pressure to perform with their home crowd watching them.

“India will be under tremendous pressure from their media to perform well, they will build it up like Mahabharata. That will be a lot of pressure to have ahead of the game. They will say that India will defeat Pakistan with ease.

“Rohit Sharma and India are going to face a lot of pressure because of that, because they will already be portrayed as the winner. Pakistan will be under no pressure because the media will expect them to lose,” added Akhtar.