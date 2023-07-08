India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is doing well as far as his recovery is concerned, and should be back on the field “as soon as possible”, believes Delhi and District Cricket Association director Shyam Sharma.

Pant has been recovering from injuries he sustained during a horrific car accident near Rourkee in December 2022. Pant was returning to Uttarakhand from Delhi.

“He is doing well in his recovery and now he is a lot better. There is a big question about his comeback as it takes time but I hope he will be back on the field as soon as possible,” Shyam told news agency ANI.

Rishabh Pant has been training at the Nation Cricket Academy (NCA) under keen observation by the BCCI doctors.

Following the accident, Pant received treatment Dehradun. The BCCI then airlifted the 25-year-old to Mumbai, where he underwent surgery.

Pant missed a lot of cricket due to the accident, including the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the Indian Premier League (IPL).