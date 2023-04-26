Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Rinku Singh’s five sixes in a row in the last over of the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) have cost the pacer Yash Dayal, who was bowling the last over for GT, dearly.

Yash Dayal was bowling the last over during the KKR vs GT clash on 9 April. KKR needed the seemingly impossible 29 runs off the last over to win.

GT at that point looked like have already won the match and the last over looked like a mere formality.

But KKR’s Rinku Singh, who got on the crease on the second ball of the 20th over had a different finish to the match in his mind.

Rinku smashed Dayal with five back-to-back sixes and stole the match from GT.

This unfortunate episode has had a very bad effect on the GT bowler’s health, Skipper Hardik Pandya has revealed.

“He fell ill and lost 7-8 kg after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also, due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field,” Pandya said.

“Someone’s loss is someone’s gain at the end of the day. It is going to take some time before we see him on the field,” Pandya added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday GT defeated Mumbai Indians’ by a good margin of 55 runs.

“Captaincy is something where I just always bounce my instinct,” Hardik said after Tuesday’s win.

“Today bowling Rashid and Noor we knew we can take off pace against batters like (Cameron) Green and (Tim) David who like pace on the ball.”

GT with 10 points are in the second position on the IPL points table, behind Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who also have 10 points and a slightly better net run rate.

