‘Have to take conversation away from 1983’: Gambhir reveals what senior players told him before 2011 World Cup

Gautam Gambhir, in a shocking revelation, said that a few senior players came to him during the 2011 World Cup and said that they need to win the quadrennial tournament to do away with India’s only World Cup win in 1983.

India won the World Cup in 2011 after 28 years. India had won the 2007 T20 World Cup, but the 50-over World Cup is the most coveted trophy in cricket.

Gambhir revealed the incident at Indian Express Idea Exchange.

“Two or three senior players came to me and said ‘we need to win this tournament because we have to take the conversation away from 1983. We have to finish their thing off,’” Gambhir shared the remarks.

Many former India players who were part of the 1983 world cup squad are either commentators or part of panels on multiple news channels.

Gambhir responded to his teammates that he would want to win the World Cup to make the country happy rather than to finish someone.

“I said I haven’t come here to finish anyone. I haven’t come here to shorten someone’s line. I want to win this to extend our line. If the media is giving them jobs from 1983 to 2011, that’s the media’s problem, not ours. We need to win the World Cup because we want this country to be happy. That is something which needs to change in the future.”

Gambhir also spoke about the hero worship culture around the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the current generation and Kapil Dev in earlier times. He said that it should be stopped and even small contributions shall be given importance.

