Harshal Patel all-round heroics lead India to win over Northamptonshire in warm-up T20

While the Indian Test team continued its surge in the Edgbaston Test, the white-ball side wrapped up a 10-run win in their second warm-up game on Sunday against Northamptonshire as they continued their preparations for the upcoming T20I series against hosts England.

India had earlier defeated Derbyshire by seven wickets in their first warm-up game. They also recently won the two-match T20I series against Ireland 2-0.

On Sunday, it was Harshal Patel's heroics that propelled India to a victory. Batting first, India found themselves at 51/4 after being 8/3 at one stage. Dinesh Karthik struck 34 runs off 26 balls to steady the innings followed by a knock of 54 from Harshal off just 36 balls as India reached 149/8 at the County Ground in Northampton.

Harshal scored his runs at a strike rate of 150 and smashed three sixes alongside five fours. Venkatesh Iyer also made a useful contribution of 20 off 22 balls.

In reply, Northamptonshire made a blazing start but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they were reduced to 49/4 at the end of the powerplay. While wickets kept falling in middle and death overs, Northants managed to push the game to the last over courtesy of a knock of 33 off 35 from Saif Zaib.

He was the last wicket to fall, in the last over, as Harshal cleaned him up to bowl out Northants on 139 and secure a win for India with three balls to spare. Harshal also took the wicket of Gus Miller as he finished with figures of 2/23 from 3.3 overs.

Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal also got two wickets each while Prasidh Krishna and Iyer got scalped one each.

The Northants brought an end to India's warm-up fixtures. The T20I series begins on 7 July.

