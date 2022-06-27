Harry Tector can score some more sixes and maybe get an IPL contract: Hardik Pandya

Ireland were in a spot of bother when and were reduced to 6/2 when Harry Tector came out in the middle against India during the first T20I in Dublin.

The hosts lost another wicket and were left tottering at 22/3 when Tector decided to counter attack and took on the Indian bowlers to hit them around the park. He remained unbeaten at 64 off 33 which included three maximums and six fours to help the side put 108/4 in 12 overs in a rain-curatiled fixture.

India captain Hardik Pandya lavished praise on the youngster and said that he played some fantastic shots during his knock.

"Oh, he (Harry Tector) played some fantastic shots. And obviously, he's 22. I have given him a bat as well. So maybe he can score some more sixes and maybe get an IPL contract," Hardik told the press.

"And I wish him luck and, you know, just look after him. Give him the right guidance. It's not always about cricket. It's about understanding your own lifestyle and understanding what is at stake. If you can manage that, I'm sure he's going to be around not just in the IPL, but in all the leagues in the world," said Pandya.

India eventually chased down the target by 7 wickets to go 1-0 in the series.

