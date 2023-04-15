Harry Brook, Sunrisers Hyderabad batter, had come under intense criticism from Indian fans on social media after his poor start to IPL 2023 in his debut season. SRH spent Rs 13.25 crore on the 24-year-old cricketer who is seen as the next best English batter. Brooks however could only manage 29 runs in the first three games in IPL 2023 but proved his worth with a 55-ball unbeaten 100 to fire SRH to a 23-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

After his match-winning knock, Brook expressed delight that he has been able to shut Indian fans who were “slagging” him off.

“I was putting pressure on myself a little bit. You go on social media and people are calling you rubbish. There’s a lot of Indian fans out there who’ll say well done tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up to be honest,” Brook shared after the match.

In only six matches, Brook already has four Test hundreds to his name and while he rated them above the IPL century, he was delighted with the win.

“My four Test hundreds will have to be over this one,” he said.

“It was a special night. Thankfully, we got over the line as well. Got a little tense in the middle. A lot of people say that opening the batting in T20 is the best time to bat.

“I am happy to bat anywhere. I’ve had a lot of success batting at five. Made my name there. The crowd was phenomenal tonight. I enjoyed it,” Brook added.

