Harry Brook added more excitement to IPL 2023 with the first century of the 16th season of the league on Friday in the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. SRH batter Brook’s unbeaten 100 off 55 balls, helped his team post a mammoth 228/4 batting first. His innings was laced with 12 boundaries and three sixes.

Chasing an extremely challenging 229 for victory, KKR were restricted to 205-7 in their 20 overs, handing SRH a 23-run win. KKR skipper Nitish Rana led from the front scoring 75 off 41 balls. Rana, whose innings included five fours and six sixes, in fact, struck fast bowler Umran Malik for 28 runs in one over. Rinku Singh, the star of KKR’s previous win over Gujarat Titans, found himself in a near similar position as his team required 32 runs off the last over. But, he could not repeat the heroics, staying unbeaten on 58 off 31 balls.

Brook, who already has four Tests tons to his name in just six matches, was showered with praises from experts after his innings.

Eoin Morgan said that Brook continues to keep getting “better and better”.

“It was simply sublime from Harry Brook. We’ve seen this now for a couple of years at home both in England and for Yorkshire and even in The Hundred. He just continues to get better and better and better. And it’s across all three formats. For everybody seeing him for the first time tonight, he does this every time in Test matches. He is as aggressive in a T20 game as he is in Test matches and it is great to watch,” he said on JioCinema.

JioCinema’s IPL expert Zaheer Khan said: “Brook played shots all around the park. He was hitting in front of the wicket, behind the wicket, on the off side and on the on side. That made things difficult for bowlers. It will be interesting to see how he bats against other teams. They will try to use more spinners against him. But he showed what he can do on his good days.”

Aakash Chopra, one of the other IPL experts on JioCinema, believed SRH skipper Aiden Markram’s half century also played a key role in helping Brook score his ton.

“He would not have scored 100 if Aiden Markram had not taken on the spinners. He finished spinner Suyash Sharma during his knock. Brook barely played five or six balls. Even in that a caught & bowled chance was missed. I also think KKR missed a trick. When you have so many spinners, use them from the first over.”

