Harmanpreet Kaur withdraws from WBBL with back issues

Harmanpreet Kaur has been forced to withdraw from the Women’s Big Bash League, Australia’s T20 competition, with a back injury. She was due to compete for Melbourne Renegade this season.

“Harmanpreet was fantastic for us last season and we were looking forward to having her as part of our squad again this year, but unfortunately she has been ruled out through injury,” James Rosengarten, Renegades’ general manager, said.

Harmanpreet was initially expected to miss the first two games due to India’s participation in the Asia Cup. India went on to win the Women’s Asia Cup for the seventh time.

India captain Harmanpreet was named Player of the Tournament last season in the WBBL after scoring 406 runs at a strike rate of 130.96, while also taking 15 wickets in 13 games.

England batter Eve Jones was signed as an overseas player replacement last week by the Melbourne outfit.

“Eve will stay on with our squad for at least the next couple of matches, as we work through the best strategy for our squad for the remainder of the tournament,” Rosengarten said.

Renegades have played two matches this season so far and picked up one win.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.