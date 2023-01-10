In just two years of international cricket, Haris Rauf has emerged as one of the best T20I bowlers in the world. The Pakistan pacer has taken 72 wickets in 57 T20Is so far at an economy of 8 and played a crucial role in his team’s journey to the final in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

So what’s the secret of his success?

As per the bowler, one of the secrets is eggs. The bowler recently revealed on the Geo News show Hasna Mana Hai that he eats 24 eggs a day to maintain an optimal weight.

“I eat 24 eggs a day. Aquib Javed (former Pakistan bowler and a coach now) had given me the diet plan: 8 eggs for breakfast, 8 for lunch and 8 for dinner. When I had gone to the cricket academy for the first time, the room had crates of egg piled up. I felt as if I had come to some poultry farm,” Rauf said.

He added that he was asked to eat so many eggs to gain weight.

“I was 72 kgs then and Aquibbhai told me I need to be around 82-83 kgs, ideal for my height. I am now 82 kgs,” he added.

Rauf also recalled the time when he was a net bowler for India during their tour of Australia in 2018-19, before his international debut, and when he bowled to Virat Kohli in the nets.

Rauf shared that Kohli was so impressed with the bowler that the Indian batter told him that “you will be playing for Pakistan in six months”.

“And I played for Pakistan in 8-9 months,” the pacer said.

Rauf’s international debut came in January 2020 against Bangladesh.

