Hardik Pandya's intent and positive captaincy are signs that he can lead Team India: Harbhajan Singh

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has lavished praise on Hardik Pandya and said that it is his intent and positive captaincy that has made him a prospect to lead Team India in future. Hardik led IPL's new entrant Gujarat Titans to the title win in their debut season in the recently-concluded edition of the cash-rich league.

“One of the biggest revelations in this year’s IPL was the advent of Hardik Pandya as the skipper of the Gujarat Titans and the way he led the team from the front to win the coveted title is definitely praiseworthy."

“His intent and positive captaincy are signs that he can lead Team India in the future,” Harbhajan told PTI in an interview.

The Men in Blue will be up against South Africa in a five-match T20I series at home. The hosts suffered a blow after KL Rahul, who was initially named the captain of the side for the fixtures, was ruled out due to injury.

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant who was earlier named deputy of Rahul will now lead the side while Pandya will be the vice-captain.

Talking about the opportunity that the youngsters have, Harbhajan said that it's a chance for the young guns to do "something special".

“It’s a golden opportunity for these youngsters to do something special ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. The team management has injected the young blood into the squad against South Africa this time, and they have every potential to make it big before the flagship event,” he said.

The T20I series is slated to begin on 9th June in Delhi.

