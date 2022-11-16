Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, leaving legions of fans in shock. While the West Indies all-rounder will be back as the batting coach of Mumbai Indians next season, fans are still devastated to know they won’t be able to witness Pollard’s power-packed performances on the field anymore in IPL.

As fans and cricketers continue to send their best wishes to Kieron Pollard for his second innings in the IPL, all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s message for his former Mumbai Indians teammate has grabbed attention.

Pandya posted a heartfelt note for Pollard, adding that he “couldn’t have asked for a better mentor and friend”. He also sent his best wishes to the West Indies all-rounder, promising that they would meet again soon.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Gujarat Titans skipper wrote, “My Polly, I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor and friend. Playing alongside you on the field has been one of the best experiences of my career so far. Never a dull moment. I wish you the best for your new role.”

My Polly, I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor and friend. Playing alongside you on the field has been one of the best experiences of my career so far. Never a dull moment. I wish you the best for your new role. pic.twitter.com/s6uraOhAdv — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 16, 2022



In a separate post, Pandya complimented Pollard, stating that he will continue to inspire “another generation of fearless cricketers.”

Knowing you the way I do, there is no doubt in my mind that you will succeed in your new role and continue to inspire another generation of fearless cricketers. Thank you for everything my brother, good luck and see you soon ❤️ 👊 @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/YVbREp3FPr — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 16, 2022



Hardik Pandya began his IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians in 2015. He shares a close bond with Pollard, who had also been with the Mumbai-based franchise since his debut in the cash-rich league in 2010.

On Tuesday, Pollard posted on his social media handles that he was stepping back from the MI squad.

“It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I will keep playing for a few more years, but I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either,” he wrote.

The West Indies all-rounder holds several records to his name, including the second highest run getter for MI, with 3915 runs to his credit. Pollard also holds the record for most sixes for Mumbai in the IPL (223).

