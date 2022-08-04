Hardik Pandya visits Kieron Pollard's home ahead of the fourth India-West Indies T20I

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya visited his former Mumbai Indians teammate Kieron Pollard's home ahead of the fourth T20I.

Pandya took to social media and posted a picture that was captioned, "No trip to the Caribbean is complete without a visit to the King’s home ❤️❤️ Polly my favourite and your beautiful family, thank you for hosting me my brother ❤️ @kieron.pollard55 @jenna_pollard."

The right-handed all-rounder is with the Indian team that is facing the West Indies in a five-match T20I series. While The Men in Blue thumped the Caribbean side in the first match, the home side made a comeback in the second to make it 1-1.

In the third fixture, Rohit Sharma-led side rode on brilliant batting from Suryakumar Yadav to take a 2-1 lead. SKY struck a 44-ball 76 as India chased 165 by 7 wickets and with one over to spare.

The action now shifts to Florida where the two teams will face each other in the remaining two fixtures. If India clinch a win in the penultimate encounter then they will take an unassailable lead. West Indies on the other side, will look for the equaliser.

