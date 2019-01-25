Hardik Pandya to join India's ODI and T20 squads in New Zealand; KL Rahul set to play for India A
The BCCI has asked Hardik Pandya to join the Indian squad for the ongoing ODI series and the subsequent T20I series in New Zealand, while batsman KL Rahul will join the India A squad.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Live Now
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 MALW Vs MYAW Myanmar Women beat Malaysia Women by 4 wickets
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 NEPW Vs INAW Nepal Women beat Indonesia Women by 92 runs
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 BTNW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Bhutan Women by 10 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2019 QAT Vs KSA Saudi Arabia beat Qatar by 8 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2019 KWT Vs KSA Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 26th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 26th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 27th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 28th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 28th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
Hours after the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (CoA) lifted their suspensions on Thursday, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and batsman KL Rahul were named in India and India A squads respectively, signalling a return to normalcy for the duo's fledgling careers.
Pandya will join India's limited-overs squad in New Zealand and Rahul the India A squad that is currently playing a 50-over series against England Lions in Thiruvananthapuram.
CoA lifts ban on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, allows them to play pending appointment of Ombudsman. AFP
Once the decision was the made, the BCCI issued a statement stating: “The above matter and decision has been taken with the concurrence of the Learned Amicus Curiae, Mr. P.S. Narasimha. In view of the above, the suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 is immediately lifted pending appointment and adjudication of the allegations by the BCCI Ombudsman.”
The duo was originally suspended by the CoA on 11 January for their sexist and misogynist comments on a television talk show.
Their fate and sanction, if any, was up to the discretion of the ombudsman after the two-member CoA — Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji — found no middle ground on the next step of action.
The matter then reached the Supreme Court, and the apex body decided on 17 January to wait for the Ombudsman to conduct a disciplinary inquiry and propose sanction should he/she deem necessary. The court will resume hearing on 5 February.
Pandya was sent back home from Australia a day before the start of the One-Day International series, with Vijay Shankar called up to replace him for the ODIs in Australia and New Zealand. Shubman Gill replaced KL Rahul for the limited-overs leg in New Zealand and will continue to remain with the squad.
Updated Date:
Jan 25, 2019 09:31:46 IST
Also See
Rahul Dravid underlines importance of educating players, asks not to overreact on Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul issue
Harbhajan Singh slams Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul for sexist remarks, jeopardising reputation of cricketers
Hardik Pandya to join ODI squad in New Zealand, KL Rahul to feature for India A against England Lions, says BCCI source