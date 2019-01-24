Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul's suspensions lifted with immediate effect by BCCI's CoA
In a media release, the CoA said that interim suspension orders on Pandya and Rahul will be lifted as BCCI is awaiting directions of the Supreme Court to appoint an Ombudsman.
In a huge relief to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) lifted the interim suspension imposed on the duo with immediate effect, on Thursday. Rahul and Pandya were suspended by BCCI's CoA on 11 January in aftermath of their sexist and misogynist remarks made on a chat show Koffee With Karan.
The CoA, after consulting new amicus curiae PS Narsimha, decided to lift the suspension pending an inquiry, for which an ombudsman is to be appointed by the Supreme Court. The apex court has listed the matter tentatively for 5 February.
Hardik Pandya (L) and KL Rahul were suspended pending inquiry for sexist comments on TV chat show. AFP
The CoA's statement read, "Since the adjudication of all allegations of misconduct against any cricketer registered with, inter alia, the BCCI is required to be undertaken by the BCCI Ombudsman, whose appointment is pending directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, the CoA is the of the view that the interim suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 should be presently lifted with immediate effect."
The matter has been pending with BCCI for almost two weeks. The two-member CoA was divided with regards to setting up an inquiry process into the sexism comments episode. As per an earlier report, Vinod Rai was in favour of appointing an ad-hoc Ombudsman, to overlook the same. He had suggested the name of BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to carry out a preliminary inquiry but the other CoA member Diana Edulji felt otherwise. Edulji wanted a permanent appointee to probe the case. The matter reached Supreme Court which had adjourned the hearing by a week on 17 January.
Pandya is now expected to join the team in New Zealand while Rahul might play in either domestic circuit or show up for India A in an ongoing home series against England Lions.
While Diana Edulji wanted the BCCI office-bearers to be involved in deciding the fate of the two cricketers, CoA chief Vinod Rai had dismissed the suggestion as it would have been in violation of the Board constitution.
The CoA said the decision to suspend the two players was taken under "Rule 46 of the approved BCCI Constitution", which covers players' conduct that can bring the Board into disrepute.
The idea of letting the players get on with the game was first mooted by BCCI acting president CK Khanna, who wanted the suspensions to be lifted pending inquiry.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Jan 24, 2019 18:17:31 IST
