Hardik Pandya: 'Coming generations will talk about Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 title win'

Gujarat Titans emerged as the IPL champions in their debut season after beating Rajasthan Royals in the final by seven wickets. Skipper Hardik Pandya has said that their title-winning campaign will remain a topic of conversation for the coming generations.

"This title is going to be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy. The coming generations will talk about it," Hardik said. "Everyone will remember this was the team who started this journey and to win the championship first year is very special."

Hardik took three wickets for 17 as GT restricted RR to a modest total of 130/9. The captain then scored 34 off 30 to guide his team to the trophy-winning victory. Hardik spoke about his role as a batter and bowler after the match.

"When the auction finished, I knew I would have to bat at No. 4," Hardik said at the presentation ceremony. "Wanted to show at the right time what I've worked hard for. Today was the day from the bowling point of view I saved the best for the best.

"Second ball of my spell when I got Sanju (Samson) out, saw that if you hit the wicket hard and hit the seam something is gonna (going to) happen.

"It's all about sticking to the right lengths, asking the batters to play the right shots."

Hardik has impressed one and all with leadership this season. He has come across as a captain who would always back his players.

"For me my team is the most important. I've always been that kind of individual. If I were to have a worse season and my team wins, I'll take that. I will take the trophy any day over striking at 160. My team comes first for me," Hardik said talking about his captaincy.

In 14 innings this season, Hardik scored 487 runs at an average of 44.27 while also picking eight wickets.

RR's Jos Buttler was declared the Player of the Tournament for scoring 863 runs.

"... The trophy we really wanted. Disappointed with that. Big congratulations to Hardik and team. Deserving champions. My goals are to play my role for the team and try and react on the day regarding what the game is asking me to do," Buttler said after the match.

"In good teams you have a lot of trust in everyone. We have huge trust in everyone in our team. Very grateful for the opportunity to play today. Disappointed - that's completely natural."

RR captain Sanju Samson reflected on the season and said that he was proud of his team.

"This season is a really special for us. We have been able to play good cricket and give fans some happy moments. All the youngsters, seniors played well as a team, I am proud of my team," Samson said.

"We believe quality bowlers win you the tournament. So we invested in them. With Jos playing throughout 20 overs, my role was a bit different. It was a decent season for me, nice 30s and 40s and 20s. But there is a lot to learnt. And huge congratulations to Gujarat Titans."

