Harbhajan Singh, wife Geeta Basra blessed with baby boy; former cricketer shares news on social media

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh and his actress-wife Geeta Basra have welcomed their second child, a baby boy today, 10 July. The elated cricketer made the news official by informing fans and well-wishers about the arrival of their son on social media. He updated fans that both Geeta and the newborn baby are healthy.

In the social media post, he called their baby boy a 'wonderful gift' and thanked everyone for all the good wishes and support.

Expressing his excitement on becoming a dad again, Singh wrote, “Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy. shukar aa Tera maalka". The spinner also shared an emotional note saying their hearts are full and their lives complete. He also shared that the family is overwhelmed with joy right now.

Minutes after the announcement, wishes started pouring in for the new parents. Among the many comments, Team India batsman Shikhar Dhawan wished the couple and said "Pajhi bahut bahut mubarkaan. (Big congratulations, brother)".

In March this year, Basra had announced the pregnancy news on social media and revealed that her due date was July. Then in June, photos of Geeta's baby shower that was arranged virtually by her best friends made headlines. Also, the adorable cake with a sleeping Bhajji amused people on social media.

Singh exchanged wedding vows with Basra in 2015 and the couple welcomed their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha in 2016.

He was last seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where he represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). On the other hand, Basra made her acting debut in 2006 with the movie titled Dil Diya Hai. She also starred in films including The Train, Zila Ghaziabad, and Second Hand Husband that failed to perform well at the box office. She was last seen in the Punjabi thriller titled Lock that was released in 2016.