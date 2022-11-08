India bagged victory against Zimbabwe and confirmed their spot in the semifinals, but Ravichandran Ashwin gained traction for his hostel-boy-like antics.
While India versus Zimbabwe match on Sunday was all about Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering innings in his team’s victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed the attention of many, and that too long before the game had begun.
Notably, a video from the crucial T20 match has gone viral from the moment when the captains of both teams were out for the toss and viewers were glued to their TV screens.
It wasn’t Ashwin’s performance with the bat or ball, but his hilarious way of trying to spot his jacket that left the internet in splits. While the camera focused on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Ashwin was clearly seen in the background holding two jackets in his hand as he tried to identify his own by sniffing them one after the other.
After sniffing for a while, the spinner confirmed his own jacket and dropped the other. The video went viral on social media and left people in splits after they spotted the cricketer and his antics.
The video also grabbed the attention of former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh who couldn’t control his laughter.
Watch the video:
Ashwin Anna Supremacy
This is the right way to find your clothes pic.twitter.com/a9YSakerU4
— chintubaba (@chintamani0d) November 7, 2022
Sharing the video on Twitter, the user captioned it with “This is the right way to find your clothes.”
Harbhajan Singh re-shared the video and further questioned, “Ash what are u smelling?” with laughing emojis.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Ash what are u smelling @ashwinravi99 https://t.co/9b0ecu2lic
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 7, 2022
People also took to the comment section and shared their hilarious reactions. While one wrote, “It’s a boy thing…”, another person recalled his hostel days.
A user commented, “Ashwin Anna is an engineer in every sense. Intelligence plus habits. Engineering hostel way of figuring out if the clothes are washed and fresh or not.”
Check some funny reactions:
If in doubt, always trust your smelling instincts😂😂😂 https://t.co/3Qh6A8RFEq
— Sushil Devkota (@capsiannum) November 7, 2022
Ashwin Anna is an engineer in every sense. Intelligence plus habits. Engineering hostel way of figuring out if the clothes are washed and fresh or not. 🤣 @Datarsahab @ashwinravi99 https://t.co/jREsywx6uN
— Ujwal Deole (@Brighttemples) November 7, 2022
Admit it ! At least once in life, we all did it. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/UEP0HAMS9z
— CautiousChartist🐢 🇮🇳🇧🇭 (@CannySunny) November 7, 2022
Meanwhile Hostellers choosing clothes to get ready for class. https://t.co/f64cHyhYxr
— Alone Mast (@alonemustnot) November 7, 2022
During bachelor days in Bangalore, this is how I used to find my used and unused clothes 😁😁 https://t.co/WFdqLhrd5s
— N.B mayuran Pillai 🇮🇳 (@nbmayuran) November 7, 2022
#ash Anna represent whole boy’s community here !!!!!😅😅 https://t.co/uUnChyzMIP
— 🩺Struggler💉 (@doc_dexa) November 7, 2022
Ashwin himself reacted to the clip and explained his reasoning behind sniffing his jacket.
Checked for the sizes to differentiate!❌
Checked if it was initialed❌
Finally 😂😂 checked for the perfume i use✅
😂😂
Adei cameraman 😝😝😝😝 https://t.co/KlysMsbBgy
— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 8, 2022
So far, the video has grabbed over 2 million views while more than 70,000 likes have been showered on the post.
