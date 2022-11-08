Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Harbhajan Singh reacts to R Ashwin's 'jacket sniffing' trick during IND vs ZIM, off-spinner replies

Cricket

Harbhajan Singh reacts to R Ashwin's 'jacket sniffing' trick during IND vs ZIM, off-spinner replies

India bagged victory against Zimbabwe and confirmed their spot in the semifinals, but Ravichandran Ashwin gained traction for his hostel-boy-like antics.

Harbhajan Singh reacts to R Ashwin's 'jacket sniffing' trick during IND vs ZIM, off-spinner replies

Ravichandran Ashwin was caught on camera sniffing jackets. AP

While India versus Zimbabwe match on Sunday was all about Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering innings in his team’s victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed the attention of many, and that too long before the game had begun.

Notably, a video from the crucial T20 match has gone viral from the moment when the captains of both teams were out for the toss and viewers were glued to their TV screens.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

It wasn’t Ashwin’s performance with the bat or ball, but his hilarious way of trying to spot his jacket that left the internet in splits. While the camera focused on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Ashwin was clearly seen in the background holding two jackets in his hand as he tried to identify his own by sniffing them one after the other.

After sniffing for a while, the spinner confirmed his own jacket and dropped the other. The video went viral on social media and left people in splits after they spotted the cricketer and his antics.

The video also grabbed the attention of former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh who couldn’t control his laughter.

Watch the video:


Sharing the video on Twitter, the user captioned it with “This is the right way to find your clothes.”

Harbhajan Singh re-shared the video and further questioned, “Ash what are u smelling?” with laughing emojis.


People also took to the comment section and shared their hilarious reactions. While one wrote, “It’s a boy thing…”, another person recalled his hostel days.

A user commented, “Ashwin Anna is an engineer in every sense. Intelligence plus habits. Engineering hostel way of figuring out if the clothes are washed and fresh or not.”

Check some funny reactions:


Ashwin himself reacted to the clip and explained his reasoning behind sniffing his jacket.


So far, the video has grabbed over 2 million views while more than 70,000 likes have been showered on the post.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 08, 2022 16:00:19 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup: Blistering Suryakumar Yadav helps India beat Zimbabwe, set up England semi-final
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Blistering Suryakumar Yadav helps India beat Zimbabwe, set up England semi-final

Suryakumar Yadav blistered his way to 61 off just 25 deliveries and ensured India's total was out of reach for Zimbabwe at the MCG.

India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav's blazing knock, and other talking points
First Cricket News

India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav's blazing knock, and other talking points

The win against Zimbabwe will add a boost for Team India, who face England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup HIGHLIGHTS: IND beat ZIM by 71 runs
First Cricket News

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup HIGHLIGHTS: IND beat ZIM by 71 runs

India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup, HIGHLIGHTS: India bundled out Zimbabwe for 115 to win the match by 71 runs