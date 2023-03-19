Indian spin legend Harbhajan Singh dismissed reports of a rift between him and former India captain MS Dhoni, calling the 2011 World Cup-winning captain a “good friend” who has since become “very busy” with his life.

Reports of a breakdown in relations between Harbhajan and Dhoni, who shared the Indian dressing room for more than a decade and played together at the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, had been doing the round especially after the former officially called it quits.

Harbhajan had announced his retirement from all forms of the game in December 2021, nearly six years since his last appearance for the Men in Blue.

In one of his post-retirement interviews, Bhajji appeared appeared to take a jibe at MSD — the former off-spinner expressing unhappiness over the manner in which he had been phased out of the Indian team without an adequate explanation.

In an interaction with News18 Cricketnext, however, Bhajji clarified that his disappointment was directed towards the BCCI, and not Dhoni.

And on Friday, Harbhajan told SportsYaari that he continues to share excellent relations with the CSK skipper.

“Why would I have a problem with MS Dhoni? We played a lot of cricket for India and have been very, very good friends, and still are. He became busy with his life, and I became busy with mine, and we don’t meet very often. But there’s no rift whatsoever,” Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan was part of the Dhoni-led Indian team that defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the 2011 ICC World Cup final in Mumbai to end a 28-year wait for a second world title. His last appearance for the Indian team, incidentally, was in another ICC event — the 2016 World T20.

As for the IPL, Bhajji would join Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings after 10 seasons with the Mumbai Indians, representing the Yellow Army in three seasons between 2018 and 2020. He would then play one season for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021 before getting released by the side.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.