Happy Birthday Wasim Jaffer: A look at former India batter's most hilarious tweets

  • FP Trending
  • February 16th, 2022
  • 13:52:47 IST

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer turns 44 on 16 February this year. The right-handed batter was a stalwart in domestic cricket and is still the highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy. Jaffer has scored 57 centuries and 91 fifties in the 260 first-class matches that he has played in his career. The stylish Mumbai right-hander represented India in 31 Test matches, scoring 1944 runs including five centuries.

The former opener now enjoys a cult following on social media as he keeps the world updated with his hilarious tweets on cricket. He has emerged as a popular cricket celebrity who shares a number of cheeky and relatable tweets.

As the cricketer turns a year older, we take a look at some of Jaffer’s recent and humorous tweets:

Jaffer is often seen engaging in a banter with former England skipper Michael Vaughan. The two trade blows at each other at the expense of their team’s performance.

In a three-match series against South Africa played in January this year, India lost to the Proteas 2-1. Vaughan took to Twitter and tried to poke fun at Jaffer by asking him whether he was doing okay or not.

Jaffer reminded Vaughan that India had to tour England to play five Tests and the home team had only completed four Tests, leading the series 2-1.

The former cricketers shared another round of humorous jibes when Wasim Jaffer, who was playing for India Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket (LLC), was out for a duck in the second game against the World Giants. Former England Captain Michael Vaughan seized this opportunity to pull Jaffer’s leg by sharing a video of his batting failure in the LLC match.

Jaffer came back with a cheeky reply, saying that his performance was affected as he watched a tutorial of Vaughan’s masterclass before going to the match.

They also took a dig at each other during the India vs England Test series played in 2021.

During the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand at Hamilton in January 2019, India were bowled out for 92 and Vaughan said it was unbelievable to see a team being bowled out under 100.

England were however, shot out for 68 by Australia and  during the third Ashes Test as they endured an innings defeat. Jaffer dug out Vaughan’s tweet and posted a short clip with a wink and thumbs up which said, “England 68 all out”.

The right-hander even pointed out India U-19’s performance when the team defeated England U-19 by 4 wickets in the final to lift the U-19 World Cup in February this year. He mentioned how India U-19 won the title in 2018 and 2022, along with being finalists in 2016 and 2020.

Wasim Jaffer is also known to share a number of hilarious memes on cricket. Recently, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh posted a screenshot of Rs 4 being transferred on his Paytm account by Yuzvendra Chahal. Jaffer shared a hilarious meme where he shows Chahal to be quite excited after receiving Rs 100 as cashback.

Take a look at some more funny posts shared by the right-hander number on the recent IPL Mega auction 2022 and on Team India's cricket matches:

Updated Date: February 16, 2022 13:52:47 IST

