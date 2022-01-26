Happy Birthday Vijay Shankar: The Tamil Nadu all-rounder always known to punch above his weight

Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar celebrates his 30th birthday today (26 January). Having earned a reputation of being a solid all-rounder, Vijay Shankar is someone who can bat in the top four and bowl medium-pace. His abilities to clear the ropes when set has won his side Tamil Nadu many matches in the domestic tournaments.

Across all formats of the game, Vijay Shankar has turned out to be a reliable performer on the field for Tamil Nadu. Based on his performances, he had also earned a place in the Indian national team and represented the side in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

Hailing from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, Vijay Shankar comes from a family of cricketers. Not just his brother, even his father has played lower division cricket for the state. Vijay Shankar made his first-class debut in 2012 and only after two years of his career, he was able to stamp his authority at the domestic level.

Vijay Shankar’s Career:

It was in 2014-15 Ranji trophy season when Vijay Shankar grabbed the selectors' eyeballs after he was awarded two player of the match trophies. During that time, he managed to score 111, 82, 91 and 103 runs making his go unnoticed for the India 'A' team. That season, he finished with 577 runs at 57.70, despite returning from a groin injury. Later on, he faced several disruptions due to injuries and this put his career to a little halt.

Coming to the Indian Premier League (IPL), this young all-rounder has been part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). But, due to the lack of power hitting, Vijay Shankar has not got enough opportunities in the IPL so far.

As per his international career, Vijay Shankar was named the replacement for Hardik Pandya in January 2019. During that time, the all-rounder earned himself the number 4 slot in the Cricket World Cup. Later, he was ruled out of India's final two matches due to an injury.

In February 2018, Vijay Shankar was selected in Team India’s Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for Nidahas Trophy. He made his debut in a match against Sri Lanka on 6 March, 2018.

