Happy Birthday Trent Boult: A look at his five best bowling figures in IPL

Trent Boult has the exceptional ability to swing the ball both ways at a fiery pace. He is also known for producing significant damage with the new ball. After introducing himself first as a Test bowler in the New Zealand squad, the left-arm pacer has emerged to be one of the best bowling talents in every format of the game.

As joint highest wicket-taker in the 2015 ICC World Cup, Boult helped ensure that the Black Caps reach the tournament finals. In 2015, he began his Indian Premier League journey as a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2017, he joined Kolkata Knight Riders and stayed for just a single season there. He also served Delhi Capitals in the 2018 and 2019 editions.

The breakthrough of his IPL career came in 2020 when the Delhi-based franchise traded him to Mumbai Indians. He picked up a total of 25 wickets in that edition and helped the side to lift the IPL title. After playing two successful seasons for Mumbai, Boult was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 mega auction. During his eight-year-long IPL career, the pacer has 92 wickets to his name in 78 fixtures at an impressive bowling average of 26.90.

Today, on his 33rd birthday, let’s take a look at Trent Boult’s top bowling figures in IPL:

4 wickets for 18 runs vs Chennai Super Kings in 2020: Boult's only 4-fer came for Mumbai Indians in a crucial game against their arch-rival Chennai Super Kings. The brilliant show from the left-arm pacer restricted the yellow army to just 114 runs. During his 4-over spell, he scalped the wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran and also bowled a maiden over. Riding on his match-winning spell, Mumbai registered a massive victory by 10 wickets

3 wickets for 19 runs vs Kings XI Punjab in 2015: It was the maiden IPL season for Trent Boult when the Kiwi seamer got three wickets against Kings XI Punjab. First, he sent off opener Manan Vohra early in the game and then picked up the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel. Defending a decent 150 runs on the board, Hyderabad won the match by 20 runs.

3 wickets for 28 runs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2021: The Mumbai bowling attack had to defend 150 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad when Boult took to the field. He scalped 3 wickets giving away just 28 runs in 4 overs. He scythed through the Hyderabad lower order and bundled them out for 137 runs.

2 wickets for 18 runs vs Lucknow Super Giants in 2022: This was the best figures for Boult in the latest edition of IPL. He showcased his dominance with the new ball and trapped opener Quinton de Kock in the early phase. Then he polished off in-form Ayush Badoni for a golden duck. With the help of his two-wicket haul, Rajasthan Royals beat the high-flying Lucknow by 24 runs.

2 wickets for 20 runs vs Chennai Super Kings in 2018: This was undoubtedly the best spell for Boult during his time in the Delhi-based franchise. He not only picked up the wickets of skipper MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo but also was economical. While defending 162 runs, he gave away just 20 runs during his 4 overs and helped Delhi to win the match by 34 runs.

