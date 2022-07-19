Happy birthday to the 'man with mind bhogle-ing style of commentating': Wishes pour in for Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle, the man who is the foremost cricket commentator in India, turns a year older today, 19 July. The 61-year-old is also called the 'Voice of Indian cricket' as his soft-spoken and interesting commentary has made him just as much recognisable as any cricketer in the nation.

Over the years, Bhogle has left an unprecedented mark on the game. Interestingly, he has never played international cricket. But that has never spotted him from giving spot-on insights into the sport.

Bhogle was the first Indian commentator to be invited by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation for India’s series there before the 1992 Cricket World Cup. He also hosted several programmes on television like Harsh Online, Harsha Unplugged, and School Quiz Olympiad.

As the commentator, presenter and author celebrates his special day, wishes poured in from all corners of the Indian cricket fraternity:

Irfan Pathan posted that Bhogle’s voice has remain unchanged over the years and sent in his best wishes.

“Hope your year goes as smooth as your commentary,” wrote Robin Uthappa.

“To the man with mind bhogle-ing style of commentating that sets him apart! Super Birthday, Harsha!” wrote the handle of Chennai Super Kings.

The official Twitter handle of Royal Challengers Bangalore posted some snippets of Bhogle’s commentary on the Bangalore-based franchise along with a sweet message.



Commentator Ayaz Memon also sent in his best wishes.

Here are some more wishes:

Harsha Bhogle began his career as a commentator with All India Radio when he was 19. He soon became the face of cricket broadcasting in the country. He was voted as the “sexiest voice on radio” by the Australian media in 1992.

Bhogle was an advisor to the Mumbai Indians in the inaugural season of the cash-rich league. The commentator was named among the 24 commentators for the 2019 ICC World Cup, alongside some greats of the game including Sourav Ganguly, Kumar Sangakkara, Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Brendon McCullum and Ramiz Raja.

