Former and current India players took to social media to extend birthday wishes to batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 49 on Sunday.

The Maharashtra-born player, who turned 49 on Sunday, made his Test debut on 15 November, 1989, at the age of 16. In the same year on 18 December, he played his first ODI match. The legendary batter has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs.

Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, the most by any player. Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created numerous records in the ODI format as well. He stands at the top of the list of most runs in ODI, with a total of 18,426 runs, including 49 tons and 96 half-centuries.

During his long career, the former batter represented India in six World Cups. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. He has also achieved a historic milestone of scoring 100 international tons and holds the record for registering the most centuries in Test and ODIs.

He was also the first batsman to score a double ton in the 50-over format. Sachin was last seen playing in Road Safety World Series in 2021, where he led India Legends to the title win. Currently, he is the mentor of the Indian Premier League franchise, Mumbai Indians.

Here's how former and current players wished him:

Tactician Gautam Gambhir was all praise.

A true legend & an even better human being. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt. God bless! pic.twitter.com/FPJQmZwm40 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 24, 2022

Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India, Jay Shah, too appreciated Tendulkar's contribution to India and cricket.

To the man who united billions worldwide for the love of cricket, whose magic on the field and generosity off the field inspire many. Happy birthday @sachin_rt ! Wishing you the best! #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar — Jay Shah (@JayShah) April 24, 2022

Tendulkar's former IPL franchise Mumbai Indians also extended birthday wishes on Twitter.

The pride of a nation & an emotion to billions. Paltan, replies मध्ये Sachiiiin Sachiiiin होऊ द्या! Happy birthday, @sachin_rt #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/xsfjEyhmeu — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 23, 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket also wished the Master Blaster.

6⃣6⃣4⃣ international matches

3⃣4⃣,3⃣5⃣7⃣ international runs

1⃣0⃣0⃣ international tons

2⃣0⃣1⃣ international wickets Here's wishing the ever-so-inspirational & legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/d70JoSnJd8 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2022

Former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane wrote:

Happy Birthday @sachin_rt ! May you always be blessed with great health and happiness! — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 24, 2022

Ishant Sharma wished him happiness and good health.

Happy birthday paaji!! Wishing you lots of happiness and good health. May you have the best day!! @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Iw7veGLXOT — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 24, 2022

Fellow player Amit Mishra reminisced days of playing together.

Happy Birthday to god of cricket @sachin_rt paaji. Still remember the way you motivated me during our 144 run stand against England in Oval. My highest test score was all due to your constant encouragement and a push to do better. pic.twitter.com/r0wjHAgcV4 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 24, 2022

Dinesh Karthik wished his former teammate by calling him a legend.

There are greats, there are legends and then there is @sachin_rt

Wishing you a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/qc47WPEoZM — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 24, 2022

Suresh Raina called Sachin Tandulkar an icon of cricket.

Happy Birthday Paji @sachin_rt . Wishing you the best of health & happiness always. You are & will always remain the true icon of cricket. Keep shining! Keep inspiring us all! #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/pmgRX274Is — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 24, 2022

Harsha Bhogle too appreciated Sachin's contribution to the game of cricket.

A master of the game. A servant of the game. There is a story in both lines. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt.. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 24, 2022

VVS Laxman called Sachin's birthday auspicious as it was on this occasion that he brought so much talent and goodness to the world.

A most auspicious day when someone of your goodness and talent came into this world, @sachin_rt.

May all your wishes be fulfilled far beyond your wildest dreams and may you live a healthy, prosperous and inspiring life filled with love. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/IUIzCHJ6BL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2022

Mohammad Kaif wanted to turn 24 April into National Cricket Day.

How about declaring April 24 as National Cricket Day. I have never seen anybody so madly in love with the game like Sachin Paaji. Happy Birthday to the man who played a big role in India's amar prem with cricket. ⁦@sachin_rt⁩ pic.twitter.com/kMXZYCrxhf — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 24, 2022

Ishan Kishan thanked Tendulkar for being a mentor.

Happy birthday @sachin_rt paaji Always grateful for your words of advice and guidance pic.twitter.com/K3BfZ9mQTN — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) April 24, 2022

Wasim Jaffer thanked Tendulkar for leading the way always.

Happy birthday to the man who led the way in terms of batsmanship. For Mumbai, for India, and for the world. pic.twitter.com/KrJgKlbpJN — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 24, 2022

