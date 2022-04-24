Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • 'Happy birthday to god of cricket': Wishes pour in from players and teammates on Sachin Tendulkar's 49th birthday

Cricket

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 24th, 2022
  • 15:45:07 IST

Former and current India players took to social media to extend birthday wishes to batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 49 on Sunday.

The Maharashtra-born player, who turned 49 on Sunday, made his Test debut on 15 November, 1989, at the age of 16. In the same year on 18 December, he played his first ODI match. The legendary batter has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs.

Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, the most by any player.  Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created numerous records in the ODI format as well. He stands at the top of the list of most runs in ODI, with a total of 18,426 runs, including 49 tons and 96 half-centuries.

During his long career, the former batter represented India in six World Cups. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. He has also achieved a historic milestone of scoring 100 international tons and holds the record for registering the most centuries in Test and ODIs.

He was also the first batsman to score a double ton in the 50-over format. Sachin was last seen playing in Road Safety World Series in 2021, where he led India Legends to the title win. Currently, he is the mentor of the Indian Premier League franchise, Mumbai Indians.

Here's how former and current players wished him:

Tactician Gautam Gambhir was all praise.

Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India, Jay Shah, too appreciated Tendulkar's contribution to India and cricket.

Tendulkar's former IPL franchise Mumbai Indians also extended birthday wishes on Twitter.

The Board of Control for Cricket also wished the Master Blaster.

Former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane wrote:

Ishant Sharma wished him happiness and good health.

Fellow player Amit Mishra reminisced days of playing together.

Dinesh Karthik wished his former teammate by calling him a legend.

Suresh Raina called Sachin Tandulkar an icon of cricket.

Harsha Bhogle too appreciated Sachin's contribution to the game of cricket.

VVS Laxman called Sachin's birthday auspicious as it was on this occasion that he brought so much talent and goodness to the world.

Mohammad Kaif wanted to turn 24 April into National Cricket Day.

Ishan Kishan thanked Tendulkar for being a mentor.

Wasim Jaffer thanked Tendulkar for leading the way always.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: April 24, 2022 15:45:07 IST

