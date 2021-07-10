Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: 'He had swag before swag was a word', wishes pour in as former India captain turns 72

Former Indian cricket team captain and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, 10 July. He is regarded as one of the best opening batsmen in the history of Test cricket who set records for most Test centuries scored by any batsman and most Test runs during his career.

Gavaskar scored 10,122 runs with 34 hundreds in 123 Tests he played for Team India. In the ODI format, he played 108 matches and scored 3,092 runs. He was also a part of the 1983 team that won the historic World Cup at the Lord's cricket ground in London under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

He was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009 and is a recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. The former cricketer is now a well-known cricket commentator.

As he turns a year older today, wishes are pouring in since morning for the former cricketer on social media. Many cricketers and club franchises wished Gavaskar on his 72nd birthday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was among the first ones to wish the legend on his birthday. The board tweeted, "1983 World Cup-winner. 233 international games. 13,214 international runs. First batsman to register 10,000 runs in Tests. Here's wishing Sunil Gavaskar - former #TeamIndia captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday".

Sharing a video message on Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar wished Gavaskar "a year full of good health and happiness".

Wishing Gavaskar in his unique style, former cricketer Virender Sehwag revealed that the legendary cricketer used to say "chal phut!" to bowlers who used to try their best to get him out. "Happy Birthday to the legend, Sunny Bhai. Aise hi fodte rahiye," he added.

Wishing his "childhood hero and inspiration," former Indian batsmen VVS Laxman shared that Gavaskar was the one who instilled belief and courage in many young Indian batsmen to face the best bowlers across the world fearlessly.

Among the many wishes, Harbhajan Singh too took to Twitter and wished happiness and great health for Gavaskar. Take a look at a few more birthday wishes below:

Happy birthday sir #SunilGavaskar wish you great health and happiness pic.twitter.com/qycTX199Ww — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2021

My best wishes to the legend of Indian Cricket. You have been an inspiration for every budding cricketer, without you the cricket wouldn’t be the same! Stay blessed with good health! #happybirthdaysunilgavaskar — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 10, 2021

Happy 72nd birthday to the batting legend of Indian Cricket and the 1st ever batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. The sheer courage you showed while facing the fierest bowlers will always remain unmatched.Wish you a great health and prosperity Shri #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/rfqIoxnvjg — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 10, 2021

He had swag before swag was even a word. Happy Birthday to the man who has forgotten more about the game than most of us will ever learn. #SunilGavaskar #Inspiration pic.twitter.com/69bp15DBv4 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 10, 2021

Birthday greetings to the little master. Wishing you good health and happiness #SunilGavaskar sir! pic.twitter.com/tu848sdmTU — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 10, 2021

Birthday Greetings, Sir- the Man of many Firsts. Indian Cricket is fortunate that you constantly raised the bar. Wonderful that you continue to contribute with your unflagging enthusiasm for the Game.#SunilGavaskar Sir — Parvinder Awana (@ParvinderAwana) July 10, 2021

