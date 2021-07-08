Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: 'Inspiration for generations', wishes pour in as former India captain turns 49

  • FP Trending
  • July 8th, 2021
  • 13:24:44 IST

Former Indian cricketer and the current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his 49th birthday today (8 July).

Ganguly is regarded as one of Team India's finest captains, who took India to glory in international cricket. Under his leadership, the team mastered the art of winning matches on foreign soil.

Known as the Prince of Kolkata, Ganguly was one of the best the country ever produced. In his international career, he scored 11,363 ODI runs with 22 hundreds. While in Tests, he collected 7,212 runs in 113 games.

During his days as a cricketer, Ganguly received love and respect from cricket fans, and even after so many years, nothing has changed. There is a road named after him in Rajarhat, West Bengal which is a testimony of his achievements. The 1.5 km road is named ‘Sourav Ganguly Avenue’ which was inaugurated by Ganguly himself.

As Ganguly turns a year older today, wishes pour in for the former cricketer from all across the country on social media.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman was among the first to wish Ganguly. He sent his love and wished the former cricketer joy and never-ending bliss.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag posted a tweet saying only a few match Ganguly’s “junoon” and “iraada”.

Another former cricketer Mohammed Kaif sent his wishes to the BCCI president saying happy birthday to the captain who pats your back when you did well.

Suresh Raina also took to social media and thanked Ganguly for bringing out the best in everything that he did. He further stated that cricket will always be an inspiration for generations to come.

Former Indian cricketer and politician Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who represented the Bengal cricket team, also wished Ganguly on his birthday. In his post, he exclaimed that he was fortunate enough to get guidance from the prince of Kolkata. He also informed that he grew up following the former cricketer.

Among the many wishes, even the BCCI sent love and regards to their president. Take a look at a few more birthday wishes below:

