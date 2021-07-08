Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: 'Inspiration for generations', wishes pour in as former India captain turns 49

Former Indian cricketer and the current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his 49th birthday today (8 July).

Ganguly is regarded as one of Team India's finest captains, who took India to glory in international cricket. Under his leadership, the team mastered the art of winning matches on foreign soil.

Known as the Prince of Kolkata, Ganguly was one of the best the country ever produced. In his international career, he scored 11,363 ODI runs with 22 hundreds. While in Tests, he collected 7,212 runs in 113 games.

During his days as a cricketer, Ganguly received love and respect from cricket fans, and even after so many years, nothing has changed. There is a road named after him in Rajarhat, West Bengal which is a testimony of his achievements. The 1.5 km road is named ‘Sourav Ganguly Avenue’ which was inaugurated by Ganguly himself.

As Ganguly turns a year older today, wishes pour in for the former cricketer from all across the country on social media.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman was among the first to wish Ganguly. He sent his love and wished the former cricketer joy and never-ending bliss.

Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 . May you be gifted with life’s biggest joys and never-ending bliss. Wishing you a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/O2SXZjHaMp — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2021

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag posted a tweet saying only a few match Ganguly’s “junoon” and “iraada”.

Few could match Dada ka Junoon, Dada ka Iraada .

May you be in good health and spirits always Dada. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/6Ogg6LLN5z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2021

Another former cricketer Mohammed Kaif sent his wishes to the BCCI president saying happy birthday to the captain who pats your back when you did well.

When Dada led you on to the field, you somehow felt taller. Happy Birthday to the captain who patted your back when you did well and put a hand around your shoulder when you didn’t. #DadaBornleader @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/FVRaHySnFI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2021

Suresh Raina also took to social media and thanked Ganguly for bringing out the best in everything that he did. He further stated that cricket will always be an inspiration for generations to come.

My best wishes to you dada @SGanguly99 The Indian cricket will forever be grateful to you, thank you for bringing out the best in everything! Your passion towards cricket will always be an inspiration for generations to come! #HappyBirthdayDada — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 8, 2021

Former Indian cricketer and politician Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who represented the Bengal cricket team, also wished Ganguly on his birthday. In his post, he exclaimed that he was fortunate enough to get guidance from the prince of Kolkata. He also informed that he grew up following the former cricketer.

Many many Happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 DADA I am fortunate enough that I have got your guidance and have grown up following you #SouravGangulyBirthday @BCCI @CabCricket pic.twitter.com/gwECVZ34V2 — Laxmi Ratan Shukla (@Lshukla6) July 8, 2021

Among the many wishes, even the BCCI sent love and regards to their president. Take a look at a few more birthday wishes below:

To the man who played a fearless brand of cricket and led with grit! Happy birthday to the of international cricket, @SGanguly99 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @BCCI pic.twitter.com/WKO2VYcvzt — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 8, 2021