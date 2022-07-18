Happy Birthday Smriti Mandhana: As the opener turns 26, here's a sneak peek into her Instagram gallery

Smriti Mandhana turns 26 today, on 18 July. The swashbuckling opener has been a part of the India women’s team for almost a decade now.

Mandhana made her T20 and ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2013. A year later, she was added to the Test squad against England. Since then, she has been an important part of the national team. She has scored 325 runs in 4 Tests and 2,892 runs in 74 ODIs, including 5 tons and 23 half-centuries. She has also slammed 2,033 runs in 87 T20Is, with 14 half-centuries to her credit.

The southpaw opener holds the record of being the youngest captain to lead India women in the T20I format. She is the second fastest Indian batter to achieve the 1,000-run mark in women’s T20s.

With several records to her name, the left-handed opener is one of the most exciting players to follow right now. Mandhana also has a huge fan following on her social media accounts. Here is a sneak peek into her Instagram gallery on her birthday:

With a big grin and her eyes closed, the left-handed opener can be seen enjoying the moment completely. In her trademark humourous style, she compared her happy expression to the one people make when they get extra puris in their pani puri.

Mandhana once wrote that mountains were her happy place. Looking at this photo, we can surely believe that.

In an oversized white shirt and denim shorts, the swashbuckling opener seems set to enjoy a day chilling at the beach.

Mandhana never fails to compliment her teammates on their performance. This photo of her with Juhlan Goswami says everything about their bond.

Mandhana brought a much-needed ‘colour splash’ to our Instagram feeds with this photo.

The India opener made us want to pack our bags and travel with her desert safari pictures. Mandhana has a big grin on her face while a hawk perches on her shoulder in the images.

Smriti Mandhana's ‘Avengers Assemble’ post with girl gang Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues will leave you smiling.

Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana!

