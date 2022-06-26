Happy Birthday Shivam Dube: All-rounder's best knocks for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022

Mumbai cricketer Shivam Dube is a quality all-rounder who can hit lusty blows with the bat and is a handy medium pacer with the ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs. He hit the headlines several times in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since his debut in 2019.

The 28-year-old cricketer started his IPL journey with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. After representing them for two years, he joined Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and made nine appearances. Dube though, flourished in the latest edition after being bought by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping Rs 4 crore in the mega auction.

In his 11 appearances for the Yellow Army, Dube produced some remarkable knocks under the guidance of veteran cricketers like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Robin Uthappa. He has appeared in 35 matches during his IPL career and recorded a total of 688 runs at a 130-plus strike rate.

Today, on the occasion of his 29th birthday, let’s look at some of his standout performances for CSK in IPL 2022:

95 off 46 against Royal Challengers Bangalore:

It was the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in which Dube stole the show with his power hitting. While CSK was struggling at just 36 runs on board with a loss of two early wickets, Dube came in and joined hands with the experienced Uthappa.

The duo went hard on the RCB bowling unit and steered the side with some blazing strokes. They stitched a 165-run partnership, taking the side to a comfortable position. While Uthappa left the crease for 88, Dube remained unbeaten with 95 runs off 46 balls. His innings was laced with five 4s and eight maximums. The innings took CSK to a mammoth 216 runs in 20 overs. In reply, RCB was restricted to 193 and the yellow brigade clinched a 23-run victory.

57 off 30 against Punjab Kings:

With a huge 181 to chase, Chennai lost 4 wickets in the powerplay. Veterans like Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja headed to the pavilion for a duck when Dube teamed up with Dhoni. He reignited hopes of a victory with a commendable half-century adding 57 runs to the scoresheet.

However, he failed to stay longer as Liam Livingstone induced a false shot. After Dube’s dismissal, the batting lineup of CSK collapsed like a deck of cards and they got bundled out for 126, Dube being the only CSK batter to put up a fight whatsoever. He smashed as many as six 4s and three 6s during his 30-ball innings.

49 off 30 against Lucknow Super Giants:

Another impactful knock came off Dube’s bat in a high-scoring battle against the new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. Dube stepped entered the ground in the eighth over when CSK was at a comfortable position following Robin Uthappa’s half-century.

Dube put up a good challenge in front of the Lucknow bowlers and peppered the boundary seven times, five of them going for fours. He missed the fifty by just 1 run as Avesh Khan got him at a 30-ball 49. The blistering knock helped CSK post a giant 200-plus score on the board. However, the KL Rahul-led side brought the 211-run chase down and won the match by 6 wickets.

