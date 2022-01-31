Happy Birthday Ruturaj Gaikwad: A look at top performances from the batter

Born on 31 January, 1997, right-handed batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has proved himself to be India’s wonderkid. The Pune-based cricketer rose through the age-group system of the Maharashtra team to become a run machine List A cricket. Gaikwad initially proved himself in the domestic circuit and was, later on, picked up by Chennai Super Kings in 2019 IPL.
On the occasion of his birthday, we take a look at the gifted prodigy’s best performances:
— Ruturaj Gaikwad first made headlines when he scored 444 runs from seven matches with an average of 63.42 during the Vijay Hazare 2016-17 season.
— Ruturaj Gaikwad also scored 132 runs in his debut match in the Vijay Hazare 2016-17 season. He was the third-highest scorer in the tournament.
— The right-handed batter played for the very first time for India A in June 2019 in the ODI series against Sri Lanka A. He made a smashing 187 runs from just 136 balls and remained not out. Ruturaj Gaikwad was also declared Player of the Match.
— The 25-year-old batter made three-consecutive hundreds in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2021.
— Ruturaj Gaikwad was picked up by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2019. He made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2020 against Rajasthan Royals.
— The batter scored his first IPL hundred, playing for Chennai Super Kings, in 2021. Ruturaj Gaikwad made 101 runs (not out) from 59 balls. His century for CSK included 9 fours and 5 sixes. He played only 14 dot balls and received much appreciation for his commendable performance.
— Ruturaj Gaikwad won the Orange Cap last season in IPL for scoring the most number of runs: 635 runs from 16 matches.
— Ruturaj Gaikwad made his India debut in 2021 in a T20I against Sri Lanka at Colombo.
