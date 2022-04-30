Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman's top-five records in International cricket

Rohit Sharma has proven himself to be one of the swashbuckling openers over the years on the international stage. From getting overlooked in 2011 to fetching a ton in the 2019 World Cup, the right-hander has successfully engraved his name in many cricket record books.

Making his international debut in 2007, Rohit Sharma left no stone unturned to be named the full-time captain of the Indian cricket team in all formats. His excellent footwork, impeccable timing, varied range of shots and tremendous batting technique put him in the front row of world cricket.

Rohit Sharma has been absolutely magnificent in red-ball cricket. In 230 ODI outings, the "Hit-Man" has smashed a total of 9,283 runs with an outstanding batting average of 48.60. He has amassed 44 half-centuries and 29 tons so far on the International stage in 50-over cricket.

He has played 45 matches in Test cricket and bagged 3137 runs.

He has featured in 125 T20 Internationals and recorded 3313 runs with a strike rate of 139.55.

And, on his birthday, let’s have a look at the Indian skipper’s top 5 records in international cricket.

Highest individual run in One Day International: On 13 November 2014, Rohit Sharma joined the exclusive 200-run league after legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. The explosive opener demolished the Sri Lankan bowling attack with 33 boundaries and 9 maximums to record 264 runs to his name. Rohit accelerated the innings after making his ton in 100 deliveries and produced the rest 164 runs playing just 73 deliveries creating an explosion on the ground.

Three double centuries in One Day Internationals: Rohit Sharma did not stop after making a single 200. He bagged a total of three 200+ score and became the only player to hold the record. While making 200, Sri Lanka is definitely his favourite opponent. Among three, Rohit got two of them against Sri Lanka and posted 264 and 208 in 2014 and 2017 respectively. The first one came against mighty Australia in 2013.

Most tons in a single world cup: ICC World Cup 2019 was a dream campaign for Rohit Sharma. The Hitman hit the headline after fetching five centuries in the 2019 world cup campaign and became the player to hold the feat of most number of centuries in a single world cup. During the campaign, he played 9 matches and registered a total of 648 runs at an impressive batting average of 81. Along with five centuries, Sharma also got a half-century under his belt.

Most centuries in T20 Internationals: After making his T20I debut in 2007 against England, Rohit Sharma has been exceptional in the shortest format of cricket over the years. With his explosive striking ability, Sharma clinched four centuries along with 11 half-centuries in his 125 T20I appearances.

Most runs from 6s and 4s in a single innings: During his splendid 264-run knock, Rohit Sharma smashed a total of 42 boundaries including 33 fours and 9 maximums. He registered a total of 186 runs in his innings by hitting boundaries.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.