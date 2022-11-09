Happy Birthday Prithvi Shaw: Times when Delhi Capitals opener shone with the bat in IPL

Mumbai-born batter Prithvi Shaw is unquestionably regarded as one of the next big things in Indian cricket. In 2013, at the tender age of 14 years, he announced himself with a knock of 546 runs off just 330 balls for his school Rizvi Springfield in the Harris Shield tournament in Mumbai. Following that record-breaking innings, Shaw came under the radar of Indian selectors and finally made his appearance in the national outfit in 2018. He featured in the Indian Premier League the same year as Delhi Capitals bought him for Rs 1.2 crore. Though he did not get enough chances in the maiden season, over time, the right-handed batter went on to cement his place in the opening slot of the Delhi-based franchise. So far, Shaw has recorded a total of 1,588 runs in 63 IPL games, including 12 half-centuries.

Today, Prithvi Shaw is celebrating his 23rd birthday. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at some of his best knocks in the IPL:

99 runs off 55 balls vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2019:

Though this brilliant knock tops the list, it was undoubtedly quite frustrating for Shaw. In a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, he fell just 1 run short of registering his maiden IPL century and concluded a brilliant knock at 99 runs off 55 deliveries. His magical innings was laced with 12 fours and 3 maximums. However, his efforts could not make Delhi Capitals reach the 186-run target as the match ended in a draw. In the super-over battle, Delhi finally came out victorious by 3 runs.

82 runs off 41 balls vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021:

It’s quite evident that Shaw loves to play against the Kolkata-based side as his second-best score so far also came against them in the 2021 edition. Batting first, KKR posted a decent total of 154 runs in 20 overs. Coming in to open the chase, Shaw lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium with an explosive knock of 82 runs at a strike rate of 200. In the very beginning, he went hard on Shivam Mavi and smashed him with six consecutive fours in the first over. He hit a total of 11 boundaries and 3 sixes, helping his side to reach the target in just 16.3 overs.

66 runs off 41 balls vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020:

It was a run-fest at the Sharjah Cricket Ground where Shaw stood strong against the KKR bowlers and stunned the crowd with his blistering strokes and perfect timing. Powered by Shaw’s 41-ball 66 and Shreyas Iyer’s 38-ball 88, DC produced a mammoth target of 228 runs. Shaw smashed the opponent bowlers to all parts of the field and fetched 4 boundaries and 4 sixes to his name. In reply, KKR pulled off a good start but ultimately lost the match by 18 runs.

65 off 36 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018:

In 2018, Delhi was able to come back in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad thanks to the partnership between Shaw and Iyer. Shaw scored 65 runs in 36 deliveries, including 6 fours and 3 sixes. The right-handed batter’s performance enabled Delhi to surpass the 160-run barrier. Unfortunately for the opponent side, Alex Hales produced an outstanding knock (45 off 31 balls) to lead Hyderabad to victory.

62 runs off 44 balls vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2018:

In the 2018 season, against KKR, Colin Munro and Shaw both got off to great starts, keeping KKR on the back foot from the very first over. Shaw continued even after Munro was sent off immediately at the conclusion of the powerplay. Shreyas Iyer, who was also in good form, assisted Shaw in the following overs. Shaw went on to score 62 runs off 44 deliveries, 40 of which came from boundaries and sixes. In the end, Delhi snatched the victory by a massive 55 runs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.