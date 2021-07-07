Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 'No 7, you'll always be everyone's No 1', wishes pour in as former India captain turns 40

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 7th, 2021
  • 11:07:33 IST

Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 40 on Wednesday. Dhoni, who retired in August last year, still continues to play in the Indian Premier League, leading Chennai Super Kings in the T20 tournament. Dhoni, who has won three ICC trophies - T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy - continues to remain a fan favourite even today.

It was obvious that his 40th birthday was going to see his fans and cricket fraternity come together to show a lot of love on social media. Here are some reactions on Twitter on Dhoni's birthday.

ICC shares a special video on Dhoni's birthday

A heartfelt message from Dhoni's IPL rivals

A true leader, says Dhoni's state cricket board

A legendary picture

What a journey

Master of many roles

A living legend

