Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 'No 7, you'll always be everyone's No 1', wishes pour in as former India captain turns 40

Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 40 on Wednesday. Dhoni, who retired in August last year, still continues to play in the Indian Premier League, leading Chennai Super Kings in the T20 tournament. Dhoni, who has won three ICC trophies - T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy - continues to remain a fan favourite even today.

It was obvious that his 40th birthday was going to see his fans and cricket fraternity come together to show a lot of love on social media. Here are some reactions on Twitter on Dhoni's birthday.

ICC shares a special video on Dhoni's birthday

There’s a reason they call him Captain Cool On his birthday, relive some of MS Dhoni’s greatest calls as @BCCI skipper ‍✈‍ pic.twitter.com/8nK5hvTuWM — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2021

A heartfelt message from Dhoni's IPL rivals

A true leader, says Dhoni's state cricket board

An inspiration to millions and a leader in the true sense, here's to our Pride, the one and Only @msdhoni ⚡. Wishing You a Very Happy Birthday #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/UCgZ9PpcwR — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) July 7, 2021

A legendary picture

What a journey

9. Dhoni moved to Kharagpur as a train ticket examiner.He was part of the South Eastern Railways team. In 2002, MSD went for selection of the Railways team.The selectors weren't impressed with his batting or 'keeping skills. Pic: With his friends in Kharagpur PC: The Telegraph pic.twitter.com/456Isehpr1 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 6, 2021

Master of many roles

A captain, a leader, a husband, a father, a son, a man who has played many roles whether on or off the field with ease.

Here’s wishing Happy Birthday to my dear friend Mahendra Singh Dhoni whose composure & dedication continues to be an inspiration to billions.#happybirthdaydhoni pic.twitter.com/maMBz0qqVy — Arun Pandey (@ArunPandey99) July 6, 2021

A living legend