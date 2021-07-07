Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 'No 7, you'll always be everyone's No 1', wishes pour in as former India captain turns 40

Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 40 on Wednesday. Dhoni, who retired in August last year, still continues to play in the Indian Premier League, leading Chennai Super Kings in the T20 tournament. Dhoni, who has won three ICC trophies - T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy - continues to remain a fan favourite even today.
It was obvious that his 40th birthday was going to see his fans and cricket fraternity come together to show a lot of love on social media. Here are some reactions on Twitter on Dhoni's birthday.
ICC shares a special video on Dhoni's birthday
There’s a reason they call him Captain Cool
On his birthday, relive some of MS Dhoni’s greatest calls as @BCCI skipper ✈ pic.twitter.com/8nK5hvTuWM
— ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2021
A heartfelt message from Dhoni's IPL rivals
No. 7, you'll always be everyone's No. 1 #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/YF1CZLetki
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 7, 2021
A true leader, says Dhoni's state cricket board
An inspiration to millions and a leader in the true sense, here's to our Pride, the one and Only @msdhoni ⚡. Wishing You a Very Happy Birthday #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/UCgZ9PpcwR
— Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) July 7, 2021
A legendary picture
" ..."
Wankhede remembers. India remembers. The world remembers.
Happy Birthday, Legend #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @msdhoni @BCCI pic.twitter.com/XRCsdV8ebi
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 7, 2021
What a journey
9. Dhoni moved to Kharagpur as a train ticket examiner.He was part of the South Eastern Railways team. In 2002, MSD went for selection of the Railways team.The selectors weren't impressed with his batting or 'keeping skills.
Pic: With his friends in Kharagpur
PC: The Telegraph pic.twitter.com/456Isehpr1
— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 6, 2021
Master of many roles
A captain, a leader, a husband, a father, a son, a man who has played many roles whether on or off the field with ease.
Here’s wishing Happy Birthday to my dear friend Mahendra Singh Dhoni whose composure & dedication continues to be an inspiration to billions.#happybirthdaydhoni pic.twitter.com/maMBz0qqVy
— Arun Pandey (@ArunPandey99) July 6, 2021
A living legend
Imagine the world of cricket without him.. yep.. you just can’t. Living legend. Birthday wishes to MS Dhoni. What an incredible career he’s had. #HappyBirthdayDhoni
— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 6, 2021
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
If he is able to get the visa for Surrey's game against Somerset at The Oval, Ashwin will get valuable match practice before the five-Test series against India starting on 4 August.
Younis resigned a few days ago but neither him nor the Pakistan Cricket Board offered any explanation for it.
The Pakistan Cricket Board declined to comment on the reasons Khan quit just days before the national team is due to leave for England to play a limited-overs series.