Run machine, former India skipper, star cricketer, a doting father and a loving husband — Virat Kohli truly is an all-round achiever.

From debuting at the age of 19 to once wearing the crown for the highest run-scorer for India in ODIs for three consecutive years, King Kohli has truly risen like a phoenix on the cricket field. Apart from becoming the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup history, Virat is a true family man.

After meeting for the first time in 2013 for a commercial shoot and a series of coincidences kicking in, Virat in 2017 married the love of his life, actress Anushka Sharma, in a dreamy wedding. From working in awe-worthy commercials to turning vegan together, the couple has always stood by each other, hand in hand. It was in 2021, that the couple welcomed their baby girl Vamika.

As Virat celebrates his 34th birthday, with millions of fans across the cricket-mad nation and across the world also joining in on the celebrations, we take a look at the personal side of the Indian batting great:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)



One can’t deny the fact that this truly is a ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’, or why else would Virat keep it as his DP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)



Aren’t they simply best when they are kissed by the sun? And yes, Virat we totally agree that it indeed is a beautiful morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)



Time and again, we have witnessed Virat being thankful to god for bringing Anushka to this earth. The cricketer has never shied away from saying, “I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)



The one with their million-dollar smiles. Enough said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)



On the occasion of New Year’s Day, the Indian cricketer dropped a series of pictures with his better half and his squad. While wishing his fans and followers on the occasion, Virat wrote, “We hope everyone is blessed with joy and happiness this new year. We send you our love and positivity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)



Continuing the trajectory of not revealing Vamika’s face, Virat dropped this family picture while wishing Anushka on their fourth marriage anniversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)



While sharing this beautiful picture, Virat wrote, “With you by my side, I am at home anywhere”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)



The two always have each other’s back, proof of their “rock” solid relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)



One from their family time together. P.S: We truly hope to see Vamika’s face soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)



While they hope to start a band soon, we surely want to witness it ASAP.

