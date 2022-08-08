Kane Williamson is among those players who have enhanced T20 cricket with their classical playing style. With his immense dedication to the game and his cool mindset, the New Zealand skipper is considered one of the most loved cricketers around the globe.

This cool customer of the circuit is regarded as a part of the famed ‘Fab Four’ along with Virat Kohli, Steven Smith, and Joe Root. In 2015, the Kiwi batter arrived in India to play for the most popular franchise cricket tournament - the Indian Premier League. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Eyy Bidda Idhi Kane Adda Send your wishes and love to our dear Kane maama on his special day #HappyBirthdayKaneMaama#OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/J8y6nQ1dC8 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 8, 2022

Though he did not get much opportunity in the initial years, Kane Williamson has been serving the Orange Army for as long as eight years now. He guided the side to the final in 2018 while then-designated captain David Warner was serving a ban. He also ended the tournament as the Orange Cap winner after registering a total of 735 runs in the very season.

During his eight-year-long IPL career, the current SRH skipper has appeared for the Hyderabad-based franchise in 76 matches and recorded a total of 2,101 runs with 18 half-centuries to his name. Today, on his 32nd birthday, let’s take a tour of Kane Williamson’s best knocks in IPL:

89 runs off 51 deliveries vs Delhi Capitals (2017): It was Hyderabad’s first game of the season when Kane Williamson smashed a quickfire 51-ball 89 and steered the team to 191 runs. His thundering knock included 6 boundaries and 5 maximums. In reply, DC fell 15 runs short of the target as SRH won their tournament opener.

84 runs off 51 deliveries vs Chennai Super Kings (2018): Kane Williamson recorded 8 fifty-plus scores in the 2018 season. But this inning was more special than any other. In the match against CSK, he single-handedly took Hyderabad closer to the 183-run target but failed to complete the task. He whacked five 4s and five 6s to score 84 runs in 51 deliveries.

83 runs off 53 deliveries vs Delhi Capitals (2018): While chasing down a mammoth 187 runs, Williamson, with the help of Shikhar Dhawan, clinched a massive 9-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. While Shikhar Dhawan scored a blistering 50-ball 92, Kane Williamson remained unbeaten at 83 runs off 53 balls, making sure his side finishes on the right side of the finish line.

81 runs off 42 deliveries vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2018): Another explosive inning from the 2018 season as this was the breakthrough season for the SRH skipper. While chasing 218 runs against RCB, Williamson registered a brilliant 42-ball 81 which was decorated with seven boundaries and five 6s. However, his team fell 14 runs short of the victory line.

70 runs off 43 deliveries vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2019): This magical knock of Williamson again came for a losing cause as RCB clinched a comfortable victory with the help of Washington Sundar. In the first innings, Williamson came a bit late to the crease. He scored an unbeaten 70 facing just 43 balls, including five 4s and four maximums.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.