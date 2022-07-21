Happy Birthday Jason Roy: Some of the best performances by England opener

England opener Jason Roy turns a year older today. The right-handed batter has proved indispensable to his side in the limited-overs format and played an important part in securing their maiden World Cup win in 2019.

Roy was born on 21 July 1990 in South Africa’s Durban. His family shifted to England when he was 10. He soon made his mark for Surrey and was noticed by the selectors. His aggressive strokeplay led him to make his way into the T20I team against India in 2014. The next year, the swashbuckling opener made his ODI debut.

He was one of the stars of England’s 2019 World Cup campaign, where he stunned onlookers with his fiery performances. As Jason Roy turns 32, here is a look at some of his best performances:

180 vs Australia (2018): The England opener put up a double-century stand with Joe Root in the first Australia-England ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. After the hosts put up a target of 304 courtesy Aaron Finch’s ton, it was Jason Roy’s sublime knock that guided England to a 5-wicket win. The right-handed batter also slammed the highest individual score at the MCG, as well as the highest score by an England batter, and was awarded the player of the match for his innings.

162 vs Sri Lanka (2016): Roy once again won the player of the match for his match winning knock of 162 runs. The opener slammed bowlers all over the park for 3 sixes and 13 fours before he was dismissed by Nuwan Pradeep. His blistering innings is the joint-fourth highest score by an English batter in ODIs.

153 vs Bangladesh (2019): In the 2019 World Cup campaign, Jason Roy steered his side to victory against Bangladesh. The opener’s 153-run knock helped England reach a mammoth total of 386 against the Mushfiqur Rahim-led side. Roy’s blistering knock was studded with boundaries - 14 fours and 5 sixes. England then romped to a 106-run victory due to Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes picking up 3 wickets each.

114 vs Pakistan (2019): In the Trent Bridge ODI, the right-handed opener led his side to a thrilling victory. After Babar Azam helped the visitors put up 340 on the scoreboard, Roy and Ben Stokes took up the mantle of steering their side to a win. For his 114 off 123 deliveries, the opener was once again awarded the player of the match.

101* vs Netherlands (2022): Jason Roy slammed his first ODI century since the 2019 World Cup in 86 deliveries. He put up an unbroken 163-run stand with Jos Buttler to clinch victory in just 30.1 overs. The blazing partnership between the two batters led England to a 3-0 clean sweep in the series.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.