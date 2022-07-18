Happy Birthday Ishan Kishan: Top 5 IPL knocks of the Mumbai Indians opener

When we talk about prodigies of Indian cricket who have come to light after their impressive performance in the Indian Premier League, Ishan Kishan undoubtedly occupies the front row. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has hit the headline several times during his 6-year-long decorated IPL career and has already made his appearance in the Indian outfit. Known for his explosive approach with the bat, to date, Kishan has served two franchises including Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians.

The 24-year-old batter initiated his IPL journey for Gujarat Lions in 2017 and played some aggressive knocks coming in the lower order. Impressed by his aggressive strokeplay, Mumbai Indians bought him in 2018. He became the highest run-getter for the Rohit Sharma-led side in 2020 with 516 runs in 14 games.

Ahead of the 2022 season, the Jharkhand cricketer created much buzz after Mumbai Indians bought him for a whopping 15.25 crores making him the costliest player of the 2022 IPL mega auction. He smashed 56 off 32 deliveries against England in his T20I debut and convinced the selectors to include him in the 2021 T20 World Cup squad.

From a young boy full of potential to rising to the big stage Happy birthday to our very own bhai #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/oAKPj63kRy — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 17, 2022

The southpaw has already featured in 75 IPL games and recorded a total of 1870 runs at a remarkable 130-plus strike rate including as many as 12 half-centuries to his name. Today, on the occasion of his 24th birthday, let’s look at some swashbuckling knocks of Ishan Kishan:

99 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020: The best score came from Kishan’s bat during a gripping thriller against RCB in 2020. Chasing a mammoth 202, he came at no. 4 and almost took the side home with a 58-ball 99. The devastating show included 9 sixes and 2 boundaries. However, the match ended in a tie and Mumbai lost it following the one-over eliminator.

84 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2021: Opening the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan stole the show after registering 84 runs off just 32 deliveries. His innings was laced with 11 boundaries and 4 sixes. Riding on the knock and Suryakumar Yadav’s 40-ball 82, Mumbai reached a huge 235 runs in 20 overs against SRH and eventually clinched victory by 42 runs.

81 against Delhi Capitals in 2022: It was only his first match of the latest season when Kishan proved why he became the highest-paid player of the tournament. The Mumbai Indians opener whacked 81 runs in 48 balls which saw 11 fours and 2 sixes in total. Powered by the knock, MI put up a decent 177 runs on the board but the Rishabh Pant-led unit brought the chase down with ease.

62 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018: It was perhaps the most explosive version of Ishan Kishan when he smashed 62 runs playing just 21 deliveries against KKR during his first year for Mumbai Indians. The blazing knock included 5 boundaries and 6 maximums and led the side to a massive 200-plus total in the first innings. In response, KKR failed to get to the target and endured defeat by 102 runs.

61 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017: This innings of Ishan Kishan came for Gujarat Lions in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Though Gujarat couldn’t win the match, Kishan made 61 runs facing 40 deliveries and took the side to a 154-run total. The crucial innings contained 5 boundaries and 4 maximums. Hyderabad reached the target with 11 balls left to spare and registered an 8-wicket win.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.