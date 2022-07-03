Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: A look into Indian spin legend's family photo gallery

The Indian spin legend, who has more than 400 Test wickets in a cricketing career spanning more than two decades, turned 42 on Sunday
Harbhajan Singh, one of the country’s most successful spin bowlers of all time, turned 42 on Sunday.
The first Indian to scalp a hat-trick in Test cricket, Singh has several records to his name. He was the first Indian bowler to bowl two maiden overs in a T20I game in 2012. Many of his best performances came against Australia, such as the iconic 2001 series at home in which he collected 32 wickets in three Tests.
Harbhajan has over 400 wickets to his credit in Test cricket, finishing with 417 wickets in 103 Tests besides 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 wickets in 28 T20Is. He was a part of the Indian side that won both the 2007 T20 World Cup as well as the 2011 ICC World Cup.
On the personal front, 'Bhajji' is married to Geeta Basra. The couple have two children. The bowler is a complete family man and often posts pictures and videos with his loved ones.
On his birthday, here are some moments from Harbhajan's family photo gallery:
On the occasion of Mother’s Day this year, Harbhajan posted an adorable photograph with wife Geeta and other family members. Calling her “the most amazing mum”, he wrote that he was proud of her every day.
On Geeta’s birthday, the off-spinner posted an adorable photograph of the couple. The two can be seen enjoying a yacht ride in the image.
On Daughter’s Day last year, Harbhajan shared a cute photo with his daughter where both of them were twinning in red.
View this post on Instagram
Bhajji shared a sweet video of him walking on a beach with his family. The clip was captioned, “My whole world right here”.
View this post on Instagram
The Rajya Sabha MP posted some adorable throwback pictures on his niece Jaspreet Kaur’s birthday.
View this post on Instagram
On Valentine’s Day last year, Harbhajan shared some dreamy photos from his wedding with wife Geeta. The cricketer’s caption is sure to make the romantic in you swoon.
The bowler shared a colourful family photo to wish all his fans on Holi.
View this post on Instagram
Have a great one Bhajji!
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
In a move that would please the first-class cricketers here, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has in principle agreed to have contracts for them.
It is the first time that the PCB has introduced separate central contracts in both test and shorter formats of the game
SL Women vs IND Women 1st T20I 2022 watch live score , SL-W vs IND-W 2022 Live cricket score and update , live news coverage online