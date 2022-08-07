When we talk about the young prodigies for whom the Indian Premier League has turned out to be a blessing, pacer Deepak Chahar undoubtedly comes among the first few names. He was bought by Rajasthan Royals in 2012 and spent as long as four seasons on the bench before Rising Pune SuperGiants bought him in 2016. However, he hardly got chances to showcase his capability in the high-stakes tournament. The breakthrough season for the Agra-born cricketer arrived in 2018 when he donned the Chennai Super Kings jersey for the first time. Since then, he has come a long way under the guidance of MS Dhoni and become a core member of Yellow Army in recent times.

Deepak Chahar's 12 wickets in 10 matches in the 2018 edition earned him his maiden call-up for the national squad. Though he was not retained by the Yellow Army ahead of the 2022 season, the mega auction saw fierce bidding for the new-ball expert until CSK closed the deal for a whopping Rs 14 crore. However, Deepak Chahar missed the entire season due to an unlucky back injury.

During his journey so far, Chahar has delivered many match-winning scalps when the squad needed him. The tail-ender has also hit headlines for his stroke-playing ability. He smashed a 34-ball 54 in the Indian outfit against Sri Lanka. To date, the medium fast pacer has featured in 63 games in the IPL and picked up a total of 59 wickets at an impressive bowling average of 29.19.

Today, on his 30th birthday, let’s take a look at the top bowling figures of the CSK boy in IPL:

4 wickets for 13 runs vs Punjab Kings (2021): Deepak Chahar’s exceptional ability to swing the ball both ways made him register the career-best spell in IPL so far in 2021 against PBKS. He scythed through Punjab’s top order to pick up 4 wickets giving away just 13 runs during his 4 overs.

3 wickets for 15 runs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2018): In his first season for CSK, Deepak Chahar stunned Hyderabad's batting unit with an astonishing economy rate of 3.75 per over. He also got three wickets to his name while defending 182 runs.

3 wickets for 20 runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2019): Another 3-wicket haul came in the next season against the high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders. Apart from taking 3 wickets, Deepak Chahar successfully restricted the dangerous batting unit of Kolkata to just 108 runs on the board.

3 wickets for 26 runs vs Mumbai Indians (2019): It was one of the best spells that any IPL final has witnessed so far. Though CSK had to endure a 1-run defeat against their arch-rivals Mumbai, Deepak Chahar grabbed eyeballs by picking up 3 wickets in the high-stakes encounter.

2 wickets for 19 runs vs Rajasthan Royals (2019): Given the responsibility of defending 175 runs, Deepak Chahar trapped Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson at the initial phase. He maintained a tight length even in the last overs and helped his side to clinch victory by 8 runs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.