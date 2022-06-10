Happy Birthday David Miller: 5 times when 'Killer Miller' sparkled with the bat in IPL

South African batter David Miller is among those players who have got the ability to single-handedly change the game. After making his International debut in 2010, he has turned out to be an important part of the South African national squad over the years. Along with the national squad, he has served several franchises in different T20 leagues around the world.

In the Indian Premier League, the southpaw is often called ‘killer Miller’ for his over one decade-long experience and ability to pummel huge sixes. He started his IPL journey for Kings XI Punjab in 2012 and played seven years for the franchise. In the 2016 season, he had been elected the skipper of the Punjab squad. However, after the side suffered five losses in six group games, he was dropped as the captain.

Ahead of the 2020 season, Miller was released by Punjab Kings and joined Rajasthan Royals. After playing for two years for the Royals, he was bought by new entrants Gujarat Titans in the 2022 mega auction. This year, in his 16 appearances, Miller recorded 481 runs at an excellent batting average of 68.71. In his 105 IPL matches so far, he has fetched a total of 12 half-centuries and one ton, scoring 2,455 runs in total.

Today, on the occasion of his 33rd birthday, let’s celebrate David Miller’s top IPL knocks:

101 runs off 38 deliveries for Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2013): While chasing down a mammoth 190-run target against RCB in 2013 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Miller smashed a century, playing just 38 deliveries at a strike rate of over 265. While Punjab were three-man down at 51, the chasing expert singlehandedly steered the innings to take his side past the winning post. His match-winning knock was decorated with 8 boundaries and 7 maximums.

94 runs off 51 deliveries for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (2022): In the latest season, Miller scored an impressive 51-ball 94 while chasing down 170 runs against the defending champions, CSK. His unbeaten knock, including 8 fours and 6 sixes, helped the struggling Hardik Pandya-led side clinch a gripping 3-wicket victory.

89 runs off 55 deliveries for Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2015): In 2015, in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Miller alone carried the trailing Punjab unit with a 55-ball 89 runs. His innings was laced with as many as 9 sixes, but went in vain as Hyderabad won the game by 5 runs.

80 runs off 41 deliveries for Kings XI Punjab vs Pune Warriors India (2013): Coming in to chase down 186 against Pune, Punjab lost three early wickets, until David Miller stitched a match-winning partnership with Mandeep Singh and smashed 80 runs. During his unbeaten knock, 50 runs came from boundaries.

51 runs off 19 deliveries for Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals (2014): The willow of Miller again shone when his side needed him the most. While Punjab was way behind the required run rate, he put up an aggressive show scoring 51 runs in just 19 deliveries and helping Punjab breach the 192-run target. He whacked 6 maximums during the unbeaten knock.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.